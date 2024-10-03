Starmer hails ‘reigniting’ of industrial heartlands with carbon capture clusters

Keir Starmer has hailed the “reigniting” of Britain’s industrial heartlands after the launch of carbon capture clusters in the north of England as part of the UK’s net zero drive.

The technology, which captures carbon dioxide emissions before they reach the atmosphere, will be deployed at scale Teesside and Merseyside – and is expected to support thousands of jobs and bring in £8 billion of private investment.

It comes as Britain became the first major economy to stop using coal to generate electricity earlier this week.

The Prime Minister said: “We’re reigniting our industrial heartlands by investing in the industry of the future. For the past 14 years, business has been second-guessing a dysfunctional government – which has set us back and caused an economic slump.

“Today’s announcement will give industry the certainty it needs – committing to 25 years of funding in this groundbreaking technology – to help deliver jobs, kickstart growth, and repair this country once and for all.”

Recap on all of the news and debate from party conference 2024 by LabourList here.

The new project announced today is expected to create 4,000 new jobs and remove more than 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The Prime Minister, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband are set to visit the north west today to confirm the funding for the two sites.

Miliband said: “On Monday, 150 years of coal in this country came to an end. Today, a new era begins. By securing this investment, we pave the way for securing the clean energy revolution that will rebuild Britain’s industrial heartlands.”

Reeves added: “This game-changing technology will bring 4,000 good jobs and billions of private investment into communities across Merseyside and Teesside, igniting growth in these industrial heartlands and powering up the rest of the country.

“Working in partnership with business is at the heart of our plan to deliver strong growth and investment, so we can rebuild Britain and make everyone better off.”

GMB general secretary Gary Smith has welcomed the move and said: “This is a serious step in the right direction and a welcome investment in jobs and industries after years of neglect under the previous administration.

“GMB has long called for this technology to be supported: it’s great to see these calls being answered.

“Today’s announcement shows what levelling up can really mean: good, well paid jobs reinvigorating communities.

“If this positive news is followed by a quick decision to support Sizewell C, it shows that we finally have a Government with a serious industrial strategy that will rebuild our nation’s infrastructure after fourteen wasted years.”

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].