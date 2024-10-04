FBU to hold mass rally in Westminster to call for ‘service resilient for future’

One of Britain’s leading trade unions will be hosting a mass rally in Westminster next Tuesday.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will hold the demonstration calling on the new government to invest in the fire service and fix structural problems it faces.

The ‘Time to Deliver’ rally will be one of the first set-piece trade union mobilisations since the general election and will take place just weeks before the government delivers its first Budget.

The demonstration will call for sustained investment in the fire service to build resilience, scrap anti-union legislation, and grant “pensions justice” for firefighters.

A spokesperson for the FBU said: “After fourteen years of austerity, we need to repair the damage inflicted on the fire and rescue service and public safety.

“We need investment to make our service resilient for a future with a changing climate and emerging new technologies, and we need resources to create better, safer working conditions for firefighters on the frontline.”

The rally will be held at the Emmanuel Centre in Marsham Street, London from 11.30am on Tuesday, October 8.

