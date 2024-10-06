Sue Gray resigns as Keir Starmer’s chief of staff

Sue Gray has resigned as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Downing Street has announced.

The resignation, which comes less than 100 days into Labour’s term in government, will see her appointed as the prime minister’s new envoy for regions and nations.

Starmer said: “Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

Gray said: “It has been an honour to take on the role of Chief of Staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour government.

“Throughout my career my first interest has always been public service.”

She added: “However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.

“It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the prime minister in my new role.”

Gray’s position in Starmer’s administration has been under the spotlight in recent weeks following reports she received higher pay than the prime minister.

The prime minister’s head of political strategy Morgan McSweeney has been announced as Gray’s successor as chief of staff.

Recap on all of the news and debate from party conference 2024 by LabourList here.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].