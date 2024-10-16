New defence committee chair urges Labour to make Taiwan president ‘welcome’ after visit reportedly delayed

The new Labour chair of the defence select committee has urged the government to welcome the former Taiwanese president after reports suggested the Foreign Office had called for her trip to be postponed.

Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi described Taiwan as an “important and valued partner for the UK” and added Britain “should do all we can to strengthen ties” to the country – which is governed by non-UN member the Republic of China and claimed by the Chinese mainland-run People’s Republic of China.

The Guardian has reported that the Foreign Office requested a visit by former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen be postponed to avoid angering Beijing ahead of David Lammy’s visit to China this week. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Ministerial travel will be confirmed in the usual way. We do not comment on speculation.”

Dhesi added: “I hope the government will make it clear to former President Tsai, whom I met while on a parliamentary delegation visit to Taiwan, that she is indeed very welcome here.”

Keir Starmer was asked about Taiwan by Opposition Leader Rishi Sunak at PMQs today, where he was asked about military exercises carried out by Beijing in the Taiwan strait this week.

The Prime Minister said: “The continued military activity in the strait is not conducive to peace and stability. And stability in the Taiwan strait is in all of our interest.”

