Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election 2025: Labour open selection for inaugural contest

Labour have opened applications for their selection process to pick their candidate for the first Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election.

Voters in the region will cast their ballot to elect their first directly elected mayor in May next year after a devolution deal was approved by the new Labour government in September.

Applications opened today and will close at midday on Friday (October 25).

Shortlisting interviews will take place on October 28, with ballots set to be issued the day after (October 29). Ballots will close on November 14.

It comes less than a fortnight after the selection process began for Labour’s candidate for next year’s West of England mayoral election.

