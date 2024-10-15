Commons select committee members: Full list of Labour MPs picked so far for roles as parliamentary elections roll on

Labour MPs have begun the process of selecting their party’s representatives on parliamentary select committees.

Members of committees, which usually have a cross-party selection of at least 11 members, decide upon lines of inquiry and gather evidence for examining various government departments.

Chairs of select committees were elected by MPs from across the House of Commons last month, but Labour’s representatives on select committees are being elected this week, with the first tranche of members confirmed yesterday evening.



At least half of the members selected must be women under Labour rules for the contest.

READ MORE: Behind the scenes in the campaign for select committee chair elections

Here are the results so far – this page will be updated as more results are declared.

Business and Trade

Antonia Bance (Tipton and Wednesbury), Sarah Edwards (Tamworth), Sonia Kumar (Dudley), Gregor Poynton (Livingston), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington) and Rosie Wrighting (Kettering)

Culture, Media and Sport

Bayo Alaba (Southend East and Rochford), James Frith (Bury North), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Natasha Irons (Croydon East), Jo Platt (Leigh and Atherton), Tom Rutland (East Worthing and Shoreham) and Paul Waugh (Rochdale)

Defence

Calvin Bailey (Leyton and Wanstead), Alex Baker (Aldershot), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Michelle Scrogham (Barrow and Furness), Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View) and Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood)

Education

Jess Asato (Lowestoft), Sureena Brackenridge (Wolverhampton North East), Amanda Martin (Portsmouth North), Darren Paffey (Southampton Itchen), Mark Sewards (Leeds South West and Morley), Marie Tidball (Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Foreign Affairs

Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton) Claire Hazelgrove (Filton and Bradley Stoke), Uma Kumaran (Stratford and Bow), Blair McDougall (East Renfrewshire), Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central) and Matthew Patrick (Wirral West)

Health and Social Care

Danny Beales (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), Ben Coleman (Chelsea and Fulham), Beccy Cooper (Worthing West), Deidre Costigan (Ealing Southall), Jen Craft (Thurrock), Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley) and Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham Erdington)

Housing, Communities and Local Government

Mike Amesbury (Runcorn and Helsby), Chris Curtis (Milton Keynes North), Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley), Naushabah Khan (Gillingham and Rainham), Joe Powell (Kensington and Bayswater) and Sarah Smith (Hyndburn)

Treasury

Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), Lola McEvoy (Darlington), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden), Lucy Rigby (Northampton North), Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough) and Yuan Yang (Earley and Woodley)

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].