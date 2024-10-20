‘Be on the right side of history’: TUC chief calls on MPs to support workers’ rights bill

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has called on MPs to back Labour’s flagship Employment Rights Bill, which is set to be debated in parliament.

The Bill, which brings forward one of the party’s key campaign pledges of a ‘new deal’ for working people, will have its second reading in the House of Commons today.

Nowak said: “We urge MPs from all parties to support this bill and to be on the right side of history. It’s time to turn the page on the low-pay, low-rights and low-productivity economy of the last 14 years.

“Driving up employment standards is good for workers and good for business. It will allow people more control and predictability over their working lives – and stop decent employers from being undercut by the bad.” The legislation features more than two dozen reforms to employment law, including changes to zero hour contracts and improvements to day one rights for workers. READ MORE: Employment rights bill: What Labour New Deal policies will become law? Nowak added: “The Conservatives voted against the introduction of the minimum wage in 1998 – one of the great policy successes of recent times. I hope today MPs across the political spectrum recognise that a vote for the Bill is a vote in the best interests of working people. “We have too many people in jobs that offer them little or no security. It is vital parliament improves the quality of employment in this country.”

