Reactions from across the Labour Party as Trump secures his return to the White House

As Donald Trump celebrates his return to the Oval Office, Labour figures have warned that the party must deliver on the economy to stem the rise of right wing populism in Britain.

Keir Starmer was quick to congratulate the former president on his victory over Kamala Harris, saying: “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

Trump defeated Vice President Harris after winning in several key battleground states such as North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. He had campaigned hard on issues including inflation and immigration, while the Democrats sought to highlight abortion rights and threats to democracy.

Other figures in the Labour Party have warned the UK is not immune to the rise of right wing populism – and that the government must deliver tangible for the electorate to avoid this trap.

Countering right wing populism

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, who was Labour’s candidate in Clacton against Nigel Farage, posted on social media: “It would be an oversight and politically ignorant to suggest or imply that the UK is immune from a Trump style politics. With Farage in the Commons, we’ve got our work cut out to quell the populist right here at home. A Labour government can never be complacent.”

Labour’s candidate in Islington North Praful Nargund also posted: “Lesson for the UK this morning from across the pond. A growing economy isn’t enough, if it’s not felt in people’s lives. Inflation is a big part of the story in the US election.”

These sentiments were echoed by former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell – who does not currently have the Labour whip. He posted: “The key lesson of the Trump victory for us is that Labour has to deliver the significant improvement in quality of life that people can feel or we face the rise of right wing populism that has swept America. Half measures won’t be enough.”

Outgoing President Joe Biden had initially launched a re-election campaign, but withdrew after a disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

Caerphilly MP Chris Evans argued Biden should have exited the race sooner. He posted: “So looks like Trump is back. The Democrats only have themselves to blame – Biden should have stood down before the primary season. Giving Harris only 100 days to campaign was not enough.”

‘Inequality is rocket fuel for populists’

Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liam Byrne said that the big lesson for Labour after Trump’s return to the White House is a simple one: “We have to have a project that closes the yawning gulf in inequality that divides our nation – not just inequality of income, but inequality of wealth.”

“Inequality is rocket fuel for populists,” he said.

Middlesborough and Thornaby East MP Andy McDonald said that the result was a “heavy defeat for progressive politics”.

He said that the world is watching to see how Trump impacts the rules based system and observes international humanitarian law that the UK and US were pivotal in creating.

“This will be a monumental challenge of statecraft for all of America’s friends and allies,” McDonald said.

A return to Trumpism

Trump’s victory and return to the White House have opened many questions about the future of transatlantic relations and European security – with the former president having promised to implement major tariff hikes if re-elected.

Many women in America also fear what it will mean for abortion rights as Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump were instrumental in the overturning of Roe vs. Wade – since which many states have implemented tight restrictions.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy posted: “Stop blaming women wanting rights, as if the men who vote for a man who denies them aren’t accountable. Recognise globally we must rebuild the case for a politics that unlocks talent not hatred. Prioritise our relationship with Europe as our best defence of all our freedoms.”

Neal Lawson, director of cross-party campaign group Compass, said: “Trump’s victory in the US could be the final wake up call for progressives across the world, but especially in the UK.

“The USA has seen a big economic bounce back since Covid and yet Trump still won. Here, the OBR projects near zero increases in living standards and growth. These are the conditions in which the far right thrive.

“Harris seemed devoid of an economic plan, a vision for the future or have anything to say about the state of American democracy. Labour must look and learn and provide answers that provide real economic security and democratic hope. Worse than Kemi Badenoch is waiting in the wings.”

‘London is, and will always be, for everyone’

Without directly addressing Trump’s election, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reminded Londoners that their city “is, and always will be, for everyone”.

He said: “We will always be pro-women, pro-diversity, pro-climate and pro human rights. These are some of the values that will continue to bind us together as Londoners.”

Brent East MP Dawn Butler echoed his words and said: “We have to be vigilant to ensure that hard-won rights are not eroded.”

