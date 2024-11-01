Home

West of England mayor: The three aspiring Labour candidates shortlisted

Photo: FaustVasea/Shutterstock

Three candidates have reached the shortlist stage of the race to replace Dan Norris as Labour’s West of England mayoral candidate.

Shortlisting interviews to pick the candidate for the election next year took place on Monday, with ballots set to be issued next Tuesday.

The process is underway after rule changes blocked Norris, the current mayor and new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, from standing for re-election next May.

The four candidates originally in contention for the party’s nomination appear to be have been whittled down to three; former Bristol city councillors Nicola Beech and Helen Godwin and Bristol Labour group leader Tom Renhard.

Lesley Mansell, who contested the mayoralty in 2017, appears to have not been shortlisted. Mansell, who did not seem to launch her campaign ahead of the shortlisting interviews, has been approached for comment.


Nicola Beech said she was “thrilled” to announce she had been shortlisted and said she was “really looking forward to many many more conversations in the coming weeks”.

She has highlighted her experience leading the planning and climate portfolio on Bristol City Council as part of her record of delivery and said: “The West of England needs a bridge-builder to empower bold action and that’s why I’m standing to be its mayor.”

Beech was endorsed by the Fire Brigades Union, the GMB and Labour’s Environment Campaign, along with CLPs in Thornbury and Yate, Bristol Central, Bristol North East, Bristol East and Bristol South.


Helen Godwin, who narrowly missed out on selection as the candidate in 2020 by just 53 votes, said she was “building a movement to win” and said she had “won broad support across my home region”.

She has pledged to build stronger relationships on a local and national level, revamp transport with reliable buses for every area, create green jobs and tackle the housing crisis.

Godwin received endorsements from the CWU, as well as CLPs in Bath, Bristol Central, Bristol East, Bristol North East and North East Somerset and Hanham.


Tom Renhard said he was “hugely grateful to members, unions and affiliates who are supporting me”.

Founder of a mental health charity and a campaigner against no-fault evictions, he has described himself as a “true champion for all of our region” and as the “candidate the Tories won’t want you to choose”.

Renhard was backed by Usdaw, the GMB, Unite, the Community union and the Labour Housing Group, as well as Bath, Bristol North West, Filton and Bradley Stoke, Bristol South, Thornbury and Yate and North East Somerset and Hanham CLPs.

Another hopeful, South Gloucestershire councillor Sean Rhodes, said on social media he was removed from the list of candidates before the shortlisting stage by the Labour party national executive committee. His fellow South Gloucestershire councillor Ian Scott is also reported to have been seeking the post, but his name is also not in the final three.

Read more of our Budget 2024 coverage:

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
Tags: Downing Street / UK Labour Party / West of England mayor / West of England mayoral election / Dan Norris / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Speech / Bristol / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL