West of England mayor: The three aspiring Labour candidates shortlisted

Three candidates have reached the shortlist stage of the race to replace Dan Norris as Labour’s West of England mayoral candidate.

Shortlisting interviews to pick the candidate for the election next year took place on Monday, with ballots set to be issued next Tuesday.

The process is underway after rule changes blocked Norris, the current mayor and new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, from standing for re-election next May.

The four candidates originally in contention for the party’s nomination appear to be have been whittled down to three; former Bristol city councillors Nicola Beech and Helen Godwin and Bristol Labour group leader Tom Renhard.

Lesley Mansell, who contested the mayoralty in 2017, appears to have not been shortlisted. Mansell, who did not seem to launch her campaign ahead of the shortlisting interviews, has been approached for comment.

I am thrilled to announce that I have been shortlisted as the Labour Candidate for WECA Mayor. A massive thank you to all members, unions and affiliates who have supported my campaign so far. I am really looking forward to many many more conversations in then coming weeks! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/P0fVrv7rla — Nicola Beech for West of England Mayor (@nicolabeech) October 31, 2024



Nicola Beech said she was “thrilled” to announce she had been shortlisted and said she was “really looking forward to many many more conversations in the coming weeks”.

She has highlighted her experience leading the planning and climate portfolio on Bristol City Council as part of her record of delivery and said: “The West of England needs a bridge-builder to empower bold action and that’s why I’m standing to be its mayor.”

Beech was endorsed by the Fire Brigades Union, the GMB and Labour’s Environment Campaign, along with CLPs in Thornbury and Yate, Bristol Central, Bristol North East, Bristol East and Bristol South.

I’m excited to be shortlisted as Labour’s candidate for Mayor. Having won broad support across my home region, I can’t wait to chat with more fellow Labour Party members and trade unionists over coming weeks. Together, we’re building a movement to win: https://t.co/fVMp0kJR1K pic.twitter.com/B7kkQTunuy — Helen Godwin (@helengt76) October 31, 2024



Helen Godwin, who narrowly missed out on selection as the candidate in 2020 by just 53 votes, said she was “building a movement to win” and said she had “won broad support across my home region”.

She has pledged to build stronger relationships on a local and national level, revamp transport with reliable buses for every area, create green jobs and tackle the housing crisis.

Godwin received endorsements from the CWU, as well as CLPs in Bath, Bristol Central, Bristol East, Bristol North East and North East Somerset and Hanham.

🌹I am delighted to share I have been shortlisted as the Labour Candidate for West of England Mayor 🤝Hugely grateful to all members, unions and affiliates who are supporting me 👉 Join me as we build a thriving region together: https://t.co/9o8zpHBYQL pic.twitter.com/fU0yP9Lxf3 — Tom Renhard (@TomRenhard) October 31, 2024



Tom Renhard said he was “hugely grateful to members, unions and affiliates who are supporting me”.

Founder of a mental health charity and a campaigner against no-fault evictions, he has described himself as a “true champion for all of our region” and as the “candidate the Tories won’t want you to choose”.

Renhard was backed by Usdaw, the GMB, Unite, the Community union and the Labour Housing Group, as well as Bath, Bristol North West, Filton and Bradley Stoke, Bristol South, Thornbury and Yate and North East Somerset and Hanham CLPs.

Another hopeful, South Gloucestershire councillor Sean Rhodes, said on social media he was removed from the list of candidates before the shortlisting stage by the Labour party national executive committee. His fellow South Gloucestershire councillor Ian Scott is also reported to have been seeking the post, but his name is also not in the final three.



