New Year Honours List: Sadiq Khan and nine other Labour figures awarded

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been granted a knighthood in this year’s New Year Honours List.

Khan, who made history in May when he became the first mayor of the capital to secure a third term in office, has received the honour for his contribution to political and public service.

Prior to becoming mayor, Khan also served in the cabinet as transport minister under Gordon Brown and as MP for Tooting for just over a decade.

Sir Sadiq said: “I couldn’t have dreamed when growing up on a council estate in south London that I would one day be mayor of London. It’s the honour of my life to serve the city I love and I will continue to build the fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London that all of the capital’s communities deserve.”

Khan is among several Labour figures to be awarded on the list, with foreign affairs select committee chair Emily Thornberry being awarded a damehood for her political and public service. Thornberry, who has served as the MP for Islington South and Finsbury for almost two decades, served as Shadow Attorney General until the general election.

Dame Emily said she was “surprised and honoured” over her damehood and said: “I think of my grandmothers, neither of whom were even allowed to work as married women, and think how utterly delighted they’d be to see this.”

Former Health Secretary Patricia Hewitt, who served during Blair’s time in Downing Street, is also among those honoured. Hewitt, who preceded Liz Kendall as the MP for Leicester West, has been awarded a damehood for her services to healthcare transformation in her current role as chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board.

Veteran staffer awarded OBE for political and public service

Southampton Test MP Alan Whitehead and former MP for Blackburn Kate Hollern both receive CBEs for their parliamentary service, with former Labour Party staff member Christine Brazil awarded an MBE for her political service.

Veteran Labour staffer Carol Linforth, who has served as the party’s director of events since 2005, has been awarded an OBE for her political and public service.

After recently being made a peer in the House of Lords, Jewish Labour Movement chair Mike Katz has received an MBE for his public service and work in politics.

Former mayor of Sunderland Leslie Scott also received an MBE for his political and public service.

MBE for NHS campaigner Nathaniel Dye

Music teacher Nathaniel Dye, who featured in Labour’s election campaign, has been awarded an MBE for his political and community service. Dye, who was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, appeared in party election broadcasts for the party and spoke at Labour’s manifesto launch about his difficulties and delays in accessing urgent treatment on the NHS.

Among the other politicians being honoured include Conservative Andy Street, the former West Midlands Mayor, who has received a knighthood. Street was narrowly defeated in his bid for re-election by Labour’s Richard Parker in May.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said that the honours process is “entirely independent” of the government.

Full list of Labour figures awarded in New Year Honours List

Dame Patricia Hewitt

Dame Emily Thornberry

Sir Sadiq Khan

Kate Hollern CBE

Alan Whitehead CBE

Carol Linforth OBE

Christine Brazil MBE

Nathaniel Dye MBE

Mike Katz MBE

Leslie Scott MBE

