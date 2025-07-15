Labour Tribes Mapped: Interactive guide to Labour MPs – by PLMR and LabourList

LabourList and leading comms agency PLMR are proud to unveil the Labour Tribes Mapped project, a one-of-a-kind interactive guide to Labour’s 403 MPs.

The infographic below – thought to be the most comprehensive of its kind – shines a light on the labyrinthine web of groups and alliances that exist across the Parliamentary Labour Party. The infographic allows users to not only look at individual groupings, but also to gauge their relative size – and explore how different groupings and factors overlap.

The infographic therefore goes beyond being a simple list alone of known members of prominent groups like the Labour Growth Group or Blue Labour, or those endorsed by Labour to Win (which combines Progressive Britain and Labour First). It also contains revealing insights into MPs’ other ties, and signals about their politics, such as trade union or Co-operative Party affiliation, views on major policy issues such as abortion and assisted dying – and their stance on recent welfare changes.

What’s more, it includes further important data such as MPs’ region, how new they are to the Commons, the vulnerability or safety of their majorities, and the party that gave them the closest run at the 2024 election – helping users understand the political context each politician faces.

Kevin Craig, chief executive officer of PLMR, said: “The launch of Labour Tribes Mapped brings to light the complex network of relationships and affiliations within today’s Parliamentary Labour Party. These relationships and affiliations are of immense importance not just for the Labour Party, but the whole country in the four years ahead.

“Recent events have underlined the intricacy of the landscape facing Keir Starmer, and indeed anyone seeking to work effectively with Labour MPs. PLMR is pleased to partner with LabourList on this exclusive project, helping to bring new insight into the make up of the PLP and offer clarity to those seeking to understand Labour’s internal dynamics. “This tool represents a significant advancement in the ability to engage effectively with the Parliamentary Labour Party. By systematically mapping MPs’ affiliations, including those to informal or opaque groupings, and by analysing voting behaviour on contentious issues such as welfare reform and assisted dying, we reach a level of insight that is rare and invaluable. “The integration of key data points, from electoral majority and regional representation to ministerial appointments and union ties, further enables more targeted and strategic engagement. With Labour one year of five into government, this resource will be essential for informed and effective advocacy.” Compare how MP groupings and constituency factors overlap Tom Belger, LabourList editor, said: “By combining data on MPs’ affiliations, policy stances and electoral margins, Labour Tribes Mapped offers a unique tool for anyone wanting to understand the complexities within the PLP. It reveals how diverse influences and alliances shape the party today and highlights some of the challenges many Labour MPs face in their constituencies. “I’d like to pay tribute to Daniel Green for his tireless work pulling it together, and PLMR for making it possible. We hope this interactive guide will become an invaluable resource and help readers understand the make-up of the PLP like never before.” The infographic lets users compare any two data points about MPs side-by-side, to explore whether or how they overlap. Taking majorities as an example, users can group MPs by size of majority, from less than 1000 – which includes Health Secretary Wes Streeting and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips – to 15,000+, which includes left wing MP Nadia Whittome and welfare rebel Vicky Foxcroft. Users can then add a second layer of detail to the infographic which shows the second-place party in 2024. It shows the Conservative party rather than Reform was heavily overrepresented among the constituencies with the smallest Labour majorities, despite Reform’s upwards march in recent years. A third of Labour MPs are ministers, PPSs or mission champions Our analysis suggests around one third of MPs serve the government as cabinet members (5%), ministers (14%), parliamentary private secretaries (9%), or government mission champions (6%). Of the 27 mission champions, some 20 also sit on select committees. It leaves around two-thirds of Labour MPs outside the government, with 43% sitting on select committees and 22% just on the backbenches.

Labour Tribes Mapped is one of the most thorough attempts yet to collate what we know about Labour’s 2024 intake new and old, but it does not claim to be exhaustive.

Some Labour groupings keep some or all of their membership details private for political or security reasons. We have therefore included many but not all names involved in some groups, using for instance the MPs who have signed group letters, or spoken or posted on social media about their affiliations.

If you spot names you know should be included in any particular category, please get in touch (including confidentially if needed) at [email protected] with further details – including corroborating evidence if you have it.

This project was researched and written by Daniel Green with support from Luke O’Reilly, Tom Belger. and Ellie Ormsby.