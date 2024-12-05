What is Keir Starmer’s Plan for Change – and Labour’s six policy milestones?

Keir Starmer is set to give one of the biggest speeches of his premiership to date this morning, outlining six key milestones against which he wants the electorate to judge his government’s performance.

Change was the promise that returned Labour to Downing Street after 14 long years in opposition, and after a rocky few early months in office, the Prime Minister is setting out his ‘Plan for Change’.

He will formally unveil six targets in a speech around 11am this morning, which he promises his government will meet by spring 2029 – the year the next general election is due.

The targets are as follows:

NHS: 92% of routine operations and appointments within 18 weeks of referral

Living standards: raising real terms disposable household income

Crime: putting 13,000 more officers on the beat

Housebuilding: building 1.5 million new homes

Net Zero: decarbonising the energy grid by 2030

Education: 75% of children being school-ready by reception

