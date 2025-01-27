‘Starmer must learn from Trump: Act fast, prioritise visible change, and keep showing voters you’re on their side’

As Donald Trump swept back into office, he wasted no time asserting his authority with a flurry of executive orders. His message was clear: change starts now.

Whatever you think of Trump’s agenda, his approach to delivering change offers a striking lesson, not in policy substance, but in the confidence, clarity, and urgency with which he acted.

Trump’s strategy demonstrates the power of immediate, visible action. His signing spree – at one point staged theatrically in front of cheering supporters – was designed to show his supporters that promises were being kept.

It wasn’t just about the policies; it was about sending a clear signal: change was happening.

While his policies remain polarising, the effectiveness of this approach cannot be ignored. Labour, too, must prioritise action that people can see and feel if it is to restore trust in government.

Labour already has a bold and ambitious agenda, but Trump’s example underscores the importance of delivering early, tangible results to show progress is underway. Large-scale change takes time, but early wins – policies that can be implemented quickly and have visible effects – are vital to building momentum and demonstrating competence.

Labour’s radical agenda must start with practical steps that prove it can deliver.

‘Doorstep change’: Building confidence through early wins

At The New Britain Project, we call this approach “Doorstep Change.” It’s about delivering real, practical improvements that people can experience in their everyday lives. Fixing potholes, or providing free breakfast clubs might seem mundane, but these visible actions restore confidence in government.

Our analysis of Labour’s manifesto commitments seeks to identify early, achievable wins: policies that can be rolled out quickly and resonate with voters’ daily lives. These actions should serve as the foundation for Labour’s broader vision.

But early delivery alone isn’t enough. Trump’s appeal lies not just in his policies or their immediate effects but in the sense that he’s fighting for his supporters.

Labour must offer its own version of this – not based on grievance or division, but rooted in fairness.

It’s not enough to fix problems; Labour must show voters that it’s on their side, actively working to create a system where everyone contributes their fair share, and the rules work for all. Policies like taxing wealth more fairly, holding water companies accountable, and capping excessive executive bonuses can form the bedrock of this message.

Labour’s policies must be more than isolated fixes

Housing reform, for instance, isn’t just about building homes – it’s about creating jobs, driving growth, and giving people a stake in their communities. Similarly, public service reform isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about ensuring government works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

These aren’t isolated policies; they are steps toward a Britain that is fairer, more resilient, and better prepared for the future.

After the Johnson and Truss years, Labour has an advantage that Trump does not: an electorate exhausted by chaos and eager for stability and competence. Where Trump appeals to grievance, Labour can inspire hope. But that hope must be tangible.

Voters will judge Labour not on the ambition of its promises but on the visible changes it delivers in their lives and communities.

Britain is at a turning point. People want to believe in politics again, but belief won’t come from words alone – certainly not from missions, foundations and milestones. It must come from action.

This is not a time for hesitancy. Labour must move more swiftly, delivering visible results that show its radical agenda isn’t just rhetoric, but real change in action.

At the same time, it must bring these policies together into a coherent vision of a fairer Britain.

Trump’s return reminds us that change starts with urgency and purpose. Labour must heed this lesson, delivering a vision that people can feel in their daily lives. This is the moment to show that politics can deliver.

If Labour doesn’t seize it, someone else will.

