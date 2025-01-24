‘Labour must deliver change voters can feel’, says Fabian Society’s Joe Dromey

This Saturday, over 600 Fabian and Labour activists will gather for our New Year Conference. It’s the first such conference with Labour in power for 15 long years, and it is also my first as general secretary.

The Fabian Society has a long and proud history. We are both the oldest think tank in the UK, and a Socialist Society, powered by our members. We helped found the Labour party over a century ago, and we have influenced its direction ever since. The Fabian Society has long been the place where some of Labour’s best ideas have been born and nurtured.

The first six months back in government have been far from easy. But few things worth doing are.

Labour inherited a deeply toxic legacy. The economy had stagnated, leaving workers facing the longest squeeze on incomes since Napolean, and putting our public finances in a precarious position. The Conservatives failed to invest when borrowing was cheap, leaving us with crumbling infrastructure and an acute housing crisis. The Labour government inherited public services on their knees, with prisons full to the brim, local authorities on the verge of bankruptcy, and NHS waiting lists at near record levels.

We face a deeply challenging and uncertain geopolitical environment, with a war on our continent, the far right on the rise across Europe, and Trump back in the White House. We are hurtling toward a climate crisis, with temperature rises already breaching the 1.5 degree warming target.

‘Pinning blame will only get us so far’

We can’t let the previous Government forget the terrible state they left our country in.

But pinning the blame where it lies will only get us so far. If by the next election, Labour has not delivered tangible improvements in public services that voters can see, then we cannot expect to retain their trust. If Labour has not grown the economy in a way which voters will really feel, then we will struggle to win again.

At the Conference, we will explore how we can deliver the change that our country so desperately needs.

We will hear from Wes Streeting MP about how we build an NHS fit for the future, and deliver a National Care Service which provides the care people need, and the dignity care workers deserve. Annelise Dodds MP and Emily Thornberry MP will discuss how we can navigate an increasing unstable world. Steve Reed MP will set out how we can clean up our rivers and restore our natural commons. Across the day, we will explore how we can grow the economy and create good jobs for all, and we will think through the lessons of the Democrats’ defeat in November.

The Fabian Society has both a proud history and a crucial role to play in the future. We are committed to helping Labour deliver the decade of national renewal that our country so desperately needs.

‘The challenges we face are immense’

As an ally of the Labour party, we will work with the government to think through how they can deliver their missions. But as a critical friend, we will also encourage them to grasp some big issues which they may fear to touch. From charting a closer relationship with Europe in order to unleash growth, to exploring how we can tax wealth so that we can tackle inequality and fund our public services.

The Scottish Fabians and Welsh Fabians will help shape our manifestos in the run up to the crucial Holyrood and Senedd elections next year. We will work with Labour to develop a compelling political platform and policy offer for the next election, which can counter the rising threat of the populist right. We will support the health and vitality of the movement by providing an open space for discussion and debate, and developing future leaders.

The challenges that we face are immense. But they are matched by our determination to deliver change, and our commitment to building a more equal society.

If you want to join the Fabian Society, you can do so here.

