LabourList to expand operation with new staff and board members

LabourList has appointed two new members to its board and two new staff, expanding the team of the leading dedicated media platform for all things Labour.

The former Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Thangam Debbonaire and former editor of The Scotsman Neil McIntosh are all joining the LabourList board this month.

LabourList has also bolstered its editorial team with the appointment of Luke O’Reilly as a senior reporter, who joins Daniel Green this week as one of our senior reporters. He was previously a reporter at The Standard and more recently PA Media, where his work included covering the Grenfell inquiry and Westminster. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Meanwhile Ellie Ormsby will be joining LabourList in March as our new business and operations manager. She is the Deputy Cabinet Member for Housing and Chief Whip at Westminster City Council, and currently works for Deloitte running major programmes in the public sector.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

The new directors and staff bring a wealth of political, editorial and commercial experience. With Labour now back in power, it marks a significant and timely milestone for LabourList’s news and comment website, events programme and daily newsletter.

LabourList chair David Kogan said: “2025 is going to be a big year for the Labour government and a big year for LabourList.

“I’m delighted to announce the expansion of both our Board and our staff. Thangam and Neil bring a huge range of knowledge of the Labour movement, media and journalism. They join myself, Tom Happold and Karin Christiansen.

“Ellie and Luke will help drive our commercial and editorial objectives to new levels. Under editor Tom Belger we are expanding our editorial team as fast as possible. Under Ellie we will be seeking to expand our events and commercial outreach, building on our relationships with current readers and adding new ones. We want LabourList to be as proactive, informative and interesting as possible.”

If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.



LabourList’s expanded board includes Thangam Debbonaire, a freelance strategist and Labour Women’s Network chair who was previously MP for Bristol West and a member of Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet. She was recently nominated to become a Labour peer.

Neil McIntosh writes The Early Line newsletter, and was previously editor of The Scotsman newspaper, managing editor of BBC Online, and has worked for The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian.