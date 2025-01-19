Labour braces for Trump inauguration as Sadiq Khan warns of ‘resurgent fascism’

Labour minister Darren Jones has said he “wouldn’t associate” himself with Sadiq Khan’s warning of a “resurgent fascism” as the world braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House tomorrow.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News this morning, Jones said he would dissociate himself from comments made by Sadiq Khan in The Observer – while adding that he has not seen the article.

Khan wrote in the paper: “We should be in no doubt, this is a perilous moment. The spectre of a resurgent fascism haunts the west.”

Jones added that he is confident that New Labour grandee Peter Mandelson will be confirmed as the UK’s next ambassador to Washington, despite reports that Trump is considering rejecting his nomination.

He said: “I doubt very much that’s going to happen. I mean, the report that I’ve seen, I think someone said something at Mar-a-Lago, and it’s probably being propagated by some politicians that would like to cause a bit of a nuisance. I doubt that will be the case.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States tomorrow following their election victory in November.

