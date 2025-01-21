Will Labour’s seven suspended rebel MPs get the whip back?

January 23 will mark six months since seven Labour MPs lost the party whip for voting against the government on an SNP-tabled King’s Speech amendment that called for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.

John McDonnell, Zarah Sultana, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain, and Rebecca Long Bailey all defied Starmer in last July’s vote, which came just weeks after Labour’s return to power.

The seven, most of whom were allies of former leader Jeremy Corbyn, were given a half-year suspension from the party whip over the move, with the suggestion at the time their status would be ‘reviewed’ at the end of that.

Since then their Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have been left in a state of limbo, with the situation leaving some activists struggling with torn loyalties between their party, and some residents confused about MPs’ status.

The whips’ review into the MPs’ suspension is reportedly due this week, with Keir Starmer under pressure from some on the Labour right to keep them out of the party, according to PoliticsHome.

The Labour party declined to comment on the decisions or process when approached by LabourList, and most of the MPs declined or did not respond to requests for comment. But their place in the party will likely be the subject of renewed interest in the coming days as the milestone looms.

‘Unnecessary strain and turbulence’ for members in Coventry South

One member in Coventry South said the loss of the whip had been “very challenging”, and meant “unnecessary strain and turbulence” for members keen to support both their party and their MP.

They said it also initially caused “confusion” among residents. “I was asked whether Zarah was still our MP and whether she could still help with constituents’ queries. More informed neighbours asked me what was wrong with Labour when it apparently didn’t value its star material.

“It is fortunate we don’t have local elections this year so the potential impact on voting intentions won’t immediately be tested.

“But people have seen Zarah continue with high-profile activities and support to constituents so to some extent the situation has become normalised.”

Two local members told LabourList her stances on issues from Palestine to winter fuel cuts and WASPI compensation to bus fares were popular locally. “They are things that she’s fought for consistently, both before and after her suspension,” another said. “She’s a very active and committed MP, and I fully support her.”

Not all CLP members want their MPs back

But in Poplar and Limehouse, one member said the whip should not be restored, even though the suspension had left their CLP without an MP. “The ideal situation is there’d be a by-election, and that she’s forced to resign, but she’s never going to do that.”

They said there was significant discontent with Begum among some local members, with a trigger ballot and attempts to deselect her before the election.

They also noted any by-election may pose its own challenges. “I don’t know what the party would do – it’s a different type of politics in Tower Hamlets. It’s not straight Tory-Labour or Tory-Labour-Reform.”

The member also voiced doubts about the kind of alternative candidate some local members may choose too, arguing either “members voting on a controlled shortlist or an imposition” would be best.

But by contrast another local activist suggested Begum was “hugely popular” with voters and members, and praised her constituency casework and campaigning on issues like cladding.

They noted Begum’s vote against the two-child cap came in the context of high child poverty rates in Tower Hamlets. They said the suspension was “unwarranted” and “confused”, given scrapping the two-child cap was once Labour policy.

“She’s a formidable, mature politician – she’s put her head down and got on with business as usual like all Labour MPs should do.”

McDonnell has ‘operated as I normally do’

John McDonnell, the veteran left-winger who served as shadow chancellor under Corbyn’s leadership, told LabourList recently he had heard nothing about the whip.

He added: “I have operated largely as I normally do. I am still required to abide by the whip and so nothing has changed.

“I am not allowed to attend PLP meetings or vote in Parliamentary Party elections or stand for any Parliamentary body but I attend party events locally and nationally as a party member.”

Most rebels have continued to rebel

While most of the seven have arguably maintained a lower profile since their suspension in July, some have nonetheless not shied away from criticising the leadership on occasions. It remains to be seen if their different shades of rebellion result in differences in the whips’ verdict about restoring the whip.

Five of the seven MPs rebelled again against the government on a motion to block winter fuel payment cuts, with the other two abstaining. Some have also been vocal critics of the government’s stances on the war in Gaza.

Tonight I spoke at the Rally for Palestine outside Parliament. Israel is committing war crime after war crime – including by destroying Gaza's health system. My message was clear: our Government must stop arming Israel and impose sanctions to force Israel to end its war crimes. pic.twitter.com/bhfHaw0RXd — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) January 6, 2025

Longer-term suspensions have been far from unusual in recent years, despite them leaving areas and members in limbo. Other Labour and former Labour MPs, such as Diane Abbott, have received much longer periods of time without the whip.

Some kind of apology from any of the rebels may have have served to boost their chances of getting the whip back, as was the case when Kate Osamor was suspended and later reinstated following comments around Holocaust Memorial Day.

However, Abbott received a lengthy suspension even in spite of a prompt apology after writing a letter suggesting that Jewish people and Irish and traveller communities do not experience racism.

