SNP WASPI vote leaves pro-compensation Labour MPs in tough position

Many Labour MPs will be wrestling with their conscience today as the SNP looks set to force a vote on compensation for WASPI women.

From the government’s perspective, the vote on whether or not to compensate women impacted by the change in state pension age is yet another controversial decision to stage manage.

Already, seven of its MPs remain suspended over defying the whip on the two-child benefit cap last summer. The opposition will be quick to highlight any Labour MPs who back the vote, as they did previously on Gaza and inheritance tax for farmers.

The leadership has become increasingly embattled over the past six months, with the decision to cut fuel allowance to pensioners proving particularly unpopular.

A string of Labour MPs have also spoken out against, the policy – 47 at the last count.

Labour MPs in ‘tricky position’

One Labour MP said they have been advised to abstain to avoid a “tricky” position with the whip further down the line.

They said there is “quite a lot of sympathy” among backbench Labour MPs, and they expect a number of them to vote for the SNP’s motion.

There would be a lot more support if the compensation was limited to the worst affected, or if it was to be paid out over a number of years rather than a lump sum, they said.

The MP added that the government should look at the WASPI situation again, calling the “absolute dismissal” of the ombudsman’s recommendations on recompense “an error”.

Another Labour MP hit out at the SNP for trying to force the vote. They said it seemed “like a bit of a staged attempt” for the SNP to “shine a light on themselves”.

However, they said a lot of Labour MPs were upset about the government’s decision, and there was support for the Waspi women across a wide range of the PLP. They added that any compensation deal would be focused on “a very small number of women”.

It’s clear that the natural inclination of many Labour MPs will be to sympathise with the WASPI women. Indeed, raising the age that women receive the state pension at has long been a Conservative policy, not a Labour one.

A Major decision

The modern state pension was introduced under a Labour government in 1948, with men receiving it at 65 and women at 60.

It was John Major’s Conservative government which introduced a timetable for eventually making the age at which men and women receive state pensions the same, in 1995.

This was then sped up under another Conservative government, David Cameron’s coalition with the Lib Dems.

The coalition’s 2011 Pension Act set out that by 2018 the state pension age of women would be increased to 65. In 2020, still under the Conservatives, this was raised to 66.

Under the current plans, the state pension age for men and women is set to be raised to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and 68 between 2044 and 2046.

In opposition it’s easy to demand the Government pay up, but the decisions become a lot harder when you’re the ones holding the purse strings.

