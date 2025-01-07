WASPI women compensation row: List of Labour MPs speaking out grows to 35

At least 35 Labour MPs have now spoken out publicly criticising the government for not offering compensation to WASPI women hit by pension reforms.

The government’s “extremely difficult” decision not to promise compensation for women affected by changes to the state pension age has sparked a growing backlash, with scores of Labour MPs attacking the decision already – including many newly elected this year.

We are keeping a rolling tally of MPs below who have criticised the government’s decision in public via social media, the Commons, media interviews or elsewhere. We may not have spotted everyone, so if you see or know of any, please get in touch to flag them at [email protected].

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall told the Commons this week paying up to £10.5 billion in compensation would not be a “fair or proportionate use” of taxpayers’ money, saying the last government had not left “a single penny” aside for such measures.

She said the “great majority” of women knew the state pension age was increasing, and sending letters earlier would “not have made a difference for most”. She said the government would still support affected women more widely through its pledge to protect the pensions triple lock, cut waiting lists and other measures.

For more from LabourList, follow us on Bluesky, Threads, X,Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

But several MPs – including many not seen as on the left of the party – were quick to speak out against the decision, and more have voiced their alarm privately to journalists and ministers.

One told LabourList: “I’m devastated by the announcement yesterday. I stood with the WASPI women all of the way and the government needs to change course on this fast.”

John McDonnell told LabourList: “I am calling for a vote because the government’s decision is a betrayal of these women and cannot be justified on financial grounds when the decision was taken by the Chancellor in the recent budget to reject increasing the tax on the highest earners.”

Many Labour MPs have previously signalled their support for Women Against State Pension Increase (WASPI) campaigners, with one calling the announcement a “tuition fee moment”.

Meanwhile Anas Sarwar said not offering no compensation at all was “deeply disappointing”, with both the Scottish Labour leader and his deputy Jackie Baillie arguing a compromise should have been found to offer support for at least some of those affected.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also said: “I support the WASPI women and always will. I think there’s been a clear injustice.”

Opposition parties and campaigners have called the decision a “betrayal”, and the SNP’s Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn said there “must be a Commons vote”. The Guardian reports the Lib Dems may force one, and claims that up to 100 Labour MPs could revolt.

It raises the prospect of Labour MPs potentially being forced to vote for or against the government on opposition motions, as they have over other thorny issues such as winter fuel payments, Gaza, the two-child benefit cap and farming inheritance tax reforms.

List of MPs who have spoken out over the government’s decision

Several former Labour MPs siting as independents have been among the fiercest critics.

Other Labour MPs have publicly highlighted concerns, but not called for a rethink. On Tuesday Lewis Atkinson asked the Work and Pensions Secretary in the Commons to “say more about why she did not feel that it was possible to put an individualised compensation scheme in place for that 10%”.

In the Commons, Melanie Ward, Alan Gemmell and Chris McDonald all highlighted Kendall’s acknowledgement that the decision would leave women disappointed in the Commons. Peter Swallow said constituents would hear her words with “some difficulty”.

Some Labour MPs beyond the ministerial ranks have spoken explicitly in the government’s defence too, with many praising the government’s apology, blaming the Conservatives and welcoming the government’s commitment to learn lessons.

Tom Rutland said it was “another example of this Labour Government having to take the difficult but necessary decisions” the Tories ran away from.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter