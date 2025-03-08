Runcorn and Helsby: Labour begins candidate selection process for potential by-election

Labour has opened applications for selecting its candidate for the potential by-election in Runcorn and Helsby.

After MP Mike Amesbury was convicted of assault and issued with a suspended sentence, a recall petition is due to take place in the constituency, which could result in voters going to the polls in a by-election in the seat.

An application form has gone live on the Labour Party’s website as the party begins its process of picking its candidate in the event of a by-election in the Cheshire constituency.

Applications must be received by 11.59pm tomorrow (March 9).

It is reported that longlisting will take place on Monday, with shortlisting following on Wednesday and a selection meeting taking place on Thursday.

Amesbury was re-elected as the Labour MP for Runcorn and Helsby with an almost 15,000 vote majority at the general election in July. However, he was suspended and later resigned from the party after punching a constituent in the early hours of the morning on October 26.

He pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to ten weeks imprisonment in February, later suspended for two years following an appeal.

According to bookmakers William Hill, Reform UK are the favourites to win a by-election in the constituency with 4/9 odds, compared to Labour at 7/4 and the Conservatives at 16/1.

