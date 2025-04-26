‘Co-op members, vote yes to keep funding the Co-op party’s mission’

At the start of the last decade, before, during, and after my years at university, I made my wage at my local Co-op.

It was more than people make it out to be. It was good, honest work, and it gave me a front-row seat to the realities of life in this country.

Whether it was noticing the rhythms of Universal Credit payments, witnessing the escalation of retail crime, or simply enjoying the genuine connection we had with our community, working at the Co-op gave me a clear, sometimes sobering view of the UK under the Conservatives.

What made us distinct wasn’t just the uniform or the branding. It was the principle that we were owned by the people we served. Democratic ownership was at the heart of our shop, and that kind of ownership deserves democratic representation at every level. That’s what Motion 8 is for.

Co-operation needs a political voice

Our values guide us every day. But values alone aren’t enough: co-operation needs a political voice. That was true at the founding of our Party, when co-operators fought to protect their movement from hostile legislation, and it’s just as true now with a government committed to doubling the size of our sector. Then, we worked with Labour to defend our model. Today, we work with Labour in government to grow it.

Motion 8 is simple: it commits the Co-operative Group, the UK’s largest member-owned organisation, to continue funding the Co-operative Party for another year. It’s a unique, democratic proposition that reflects our values of transparency and accountability.

The Group has increased in its membership massively over the last year, a testament to its commitment to deliver for members. They aren’t alone; our Parliamentary Party includes 43 MPs, and for the first time ever, we have the UK’s first Co-operative Business Secretary in Jonathan Reynolds.

Scroll to keep reading the story below….

Keeping the political link means we can keep pace with this growing movement and continue delivering for members across the country. Whether it’s fighting to protect retail workers from violence, or campaigning for long-term peace through our Peace and Co-operation initiative, backed by Anneliese Dodds, this work matters.

If you’re a Co-op member with a blue card, you may be eligible to vote. Check your inbox, or open the Co-op app and vote Yes on Motion 8 via the Discover tab.

I’ve come from the Co-op shop floor to the Co-operative Party, and that journey has only deepened my belief in our mission. Now more than ever, we need your support to keep it going.

Vote Yes on Motion 8. Keep it Co-op.

Read our coverage of the 2025 local elections:

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.