Revealed: Labour threatens MPs with sanctions for not campaigning enough

Labour has delayed a shakeup of its rulebook for MPs after being accused of trying to “bum rush” controversial changes, including threatened sanctions for not campaigning enough.

LabourList can reveal campaign targets form part of the proposed shakeup, and that some MPs saw them as a thinly veiled push to increase the amount they canvass particularly in upcoming elections like the Runcorn by-election.

There is also alarm that the new campaigning rules appeared to make no allowance for family commitments or ill health, and fears on the left that some changes could end up used as disciplinary tools against MPs at odds with the leadership.

The seeming implication that some MPs are not already actively campaigning even in their own constituencies has also irritated some of the PLP, though many in the party will think the requirement is understandable.

The proposed reforms would also reduce MPs’ opportunities to make their case in disciplinary cases, and empower the chief whip to both refer cases to the party to investigate and suspend MPs facing such party probes.

An erosion of checks and balances

Officials set out planned changes to a rulebook of “standing orders” for the Parliamentary Labour Party in a briefing with them last week.

They include a new line in the code of conduct which states MPs must “work with the Labour Party and be an active campaigner within your constituency”.

It adds that MPs must “deliver on key targets as agreed with your regional office / national party office.”

The delay means rules would now not formally take effect before the local elections and by-election, however.

READ MORE: Labour candidate Karen Shore on Reform, the NHS, and closing asylum hotels

Alleged breaches of the code can result in sanctions, from verbal reprimands for “minor” ones to suspension for allegations deemed “sufficiently serious” by whips. Whether insufficient campaigning counts as a “minor” or more significant breach is not clear.

MPs currently have the right to address the next meeting of the PLP’s executive committee before sanctions are applied, but the changes proposed in a version seen by LabourList would remove this. The removal is seen by some as an erosion of checks and balances.

‘They’re trying to discipline MPs into silent forced compliance’

Meanwhile the revised code would also explicitly give the chief whip the power to suspend MPs when they are under investigation by the Labour party, rather than only by the House or “other authorities”. The chief whip would also be newly able to refer suspended MPs to the party itself for investigation, “where there is prima facie evidence that the member may have breached any provision of the party’s rules”.

One MP accused the leadership of trying to “discipline MPs into silent forced compliance”.“They equally seek to avoid accountability for the disastrous polling they have incurred by their economic failures. There is a great store of knowledge in the PLP which these changes seek to suppress.”

There are some concerns already about Labour’s investigations into MPs, given how long many suspensions and investigations have dragged on in recent years, leaving MPs with limited support and the individuals, their CLPs and staff in limbo.

Some MPs have claimed past suspensions were factionally motivated too, and there is fear on the left that the next few years could see more colleagues face long-drawn out suspensions for voting against the government. The worry is they could spill over into the next election campaign, potentially stopping them re-standing.

‘It looked like a ploy to rush these things past the PLP without proper scrutiny’

Another MP said the changes were to be “rubber stamped” at a recent meeting, but suggested it had been postponed, ironically, due to many MPs being away campaigning in the local and mayoral elections.

“There’s an attitude amongst some staff that we’re merely a necessary irritant that needs bringing to heel, whilst they, the staff, get on and run things. Judging by the pained face of some, the polite insistence we have a say was not a pleasurable one.

“The ‘drop in’ turned into what felt like a trade union meeting with employers unilaterally changing our terms and conditions.”

Two sources claimed that while a copy of the new code of conduct was provided to MPs, it failed to track the changes from the old version, which was allegedly deleted from online access.

Old copies were provided at the drop-in session, but MPs were reportedly unable to take them out of the room. However, MPs were able to track down the old version to help identify the changes.

“All in all it looked like a ploy to rush these things past the PLP without proper scrutiny and that in and of itself pissed MPs off,” said one MP.

An email to MPs this week from PLP officials said the committee had “agreed to extend the consultation period before taking it to the PLP”, with further briefing sessions in the coming weeks. MPs also have the chance to submit potential amendments.

Labour was approached for comment.

