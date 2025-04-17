Jonathan Ashworth ‘to quit as Labour Together CEO in July’

Jonathan Ashworth is set to leave his role at Labour Together at the end of July, The Spectator has reported.

Ashworth, who became chief executive of the think tank days after the general election, told the magazine’s Coffee House Shots podcast that he would be quitting after just over a year in the post.

Ashworth is reportedly planning to launch a new podcast and write a book, with more details expected to be revealed on the podcast tomorrow.

Ashworth had served as the MP for Leicester South from 2011 and became Shadow Paymaster General in the year leading up to the general election.

However, he was one of the seven Labour MPs to lose their seat, being defeated by independent Shockat Adam by less than 1,000 votes.

