Jonathan Ashworth ‘to quit as Labour Together CEO in July’

- Jonathan Ashworth is set to leave his role at Labour Together at the end of July, The Spectator has reported.
Ashworth, who became chief executive of the think tank days after the general election, told the magazine’s Coffee House Shots podcast that he would be quitting after just over a year in the post.
Ashworth is reportedly planning to launch a new podcast and write a book, with more details expected to be revealed on the podcast tomorrow.
Ashworth had served as the MP for Leicester South from 2011 and became Shadow Paymaster General in the year leading up to the general election.
However, he was one of the seven Labour MPs to lose their seat, being defeated by independent Shockat Adam by less than 1,000 votes.
For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
Supreme Court: LGBT+ Labour, Young Labour and Labour Students reps slam ruling but Duffield tells PM to apologise
Zonal energy pricing: could a Tory plan bring down the Labour government?
Supreme Court: ‘Labour women were shut down. But we won’t concede rights won in a century of feminist struggle’