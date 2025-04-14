Former NEC member quits party and vows to remove Labour from power

Former member of Labour’s national executive committee Mish Rahman has resigned from the party and said he will work to “remove this party from power at every opportunity”.

In a letter shared on social media, Rahman described Labour as being “as repugnant as the Tories and Reform – indifferent to suffering, complicit in injustice, devoid of integrity”.

Rahman, who was backed by the Momentum-backed Centre Left Grassroots Alliance last year, narrowly lost re-election to the NEC.

Goodbye @UKLabour Starmer’s party is as repugnant as the Tories and Reform – indifferent to suffering, complicit in injustice, devoid of integrity. I am dedicated to removing this party from power for a society that doesn’t attack the most vulnerable, but empowers them. pic.twitter.com/Yuf9kUO03z — Mish Rahman (@mish_rahman) April 11, 2025



Resigning from the party “with immediate effect”, Rahman said: “What was once a movement for workers, for social justice, and for the vulnerable has now fully transformed into a mouthpiece for the establishment – indistinguishable from far-right Tories and Reform in all but name.”

He hit out at the government’s recent welfare reforms, the means testing of the winter fuel allowance and the decision to maintain the two-child benefit cap, as well accusing Labour of embracing a “hard-right xenophobic stance on immigration”.

“Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the Labour Party is as morally repugnant as the Conservatives and Reform UK – indifferent to suffering, complicit in injustice, and utterly devoid of integrity.

“I will now dedicate myself to removing this party from power at every opportunity and fighting for a society that does not attack the most vulnerable but instead uplifts and empowers them.

“Real change will not come from within this hollowed-out sham of a party – it will come from the streets, from the movements that refuse to be silenced, and from those who still believe in true justice and solidarity.”

READ MORE: ‘There are alternatives to cutting PIP. Why aren’t we using them?’

It comes after a significant exodus of left-wing members since the Corbyn era and after a raft of Labour councillors have quit the party over the government’s welfare reforms.

The government has repeatedly defended the “difficult decisions” being made, blaming the financial inheritance from the 14 years of Conservative government.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .