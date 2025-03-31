Scottish Parliament elections 2026: Full list of Labour candidates for Holyrood

Selection for Labour’s candidates for next year’s Scottish Parliament elections is well underway, with almost a dozen chosen so far for Holyrood constituencies.

Scottish Labour has so far picked a selection of current MSPs and Scottish councillors to stand in constituencies across the country in 2026, from Na h-Eileanan Iar to Kirkcaldy.

Labour’s selections are being based on the proposed new constituency boundaries, which are due to be approved by May in time for next year’s election.

Here is a list of the Scottish Labour candidates selected so far – we will update this page as more are announced.

If you know of any other candidates not on this list, please let us know at [email protected].

Anas Sarwar MSP – Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has served as an MSP for the Glasgow region since 2016, having previously been the MP for Glasgow Central from 2010 to 2015.

Sarwar became leader of the party in 2021 and ran as a list candidate and constituency candidate in the Scottish Parliament election that same year for Glasgow Southside.

He was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Cathcart and Pollok in December last year.

Claire Baker MSP – Kirkcaldy

Claire Baker has served as an MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region since 2007 and has previously served as shadow culture secretary and shadow justice secretary in the Scottish Parliament.

She is married to Richard Baker, former MSP for North East Scotland and current Labour MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife.

It is understood that Baker has been selected as the constituency candidate for Kirkcaldy, having contested the seat at the last Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

Neil Bibby MSP – Paisley

Neil Bibby has served as an MSP for the West Scotland region since 2011. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Paisley earlier in February.

Pauline McNeill MSP – Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston

Pauline McNeill has served as an MSP since 1999, first in the constituency of Glasgow Kelvin until 2011 and currently as a regional MSP for Glasgow.

In the first Scottish government under Donald Dewar, McNeill served as the vice-chair of the Scottish Parliament Labour Group and was appointed as convener of the Justice Committee in 2003.

McNeill was selected as the constituency candidate for Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston earlier in February.

Paul O’Kane MSP – Renfrewshire West and Levern Valley

Paul O’Kane has served as an MSP for the West Scotland region since 2021. He was selected as the constituency candidate for the new Renfrewshire West and Levern Valley seat earlier in February.

Paul Sweeney MSP – Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn

Paul Sweeney has served as an MSP for the Glasgow region since 2021, having previously served as the MP for Glasgow North East from 2017 to 2019.

Sweeney was selected as the constituency candidate for the new Glasgow Easterhouse and Springburn seat earlier in February.

Francesca Brennan – Inverclyde

Francesca Brennan has served as a councillor for Inverclyde North on Inverclyde Council since 2022. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Inverclyde earlier in February.

Joe Fagan – East Kilbride

Joe Fagan is the leader of South Lanarkshire Council and has served as a councillor for East Kilbride Central North since 2017. Fagan is also a former member of the Scottish Executive Committee of the Labour Party.

Fagan was selected as the constituency candidate for East Kilbride earlier in February.

Lynsey Hamilton – Clydesdale

Lynsey Hamilton has served as a councillor for Clydesdale West since 2012 and is South Lanarkshire Council’s chair of education. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Clydesdale earlier in February.

Donald MacKinnon – Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Donald MacKinnon works in community development and manages a community-owned trust in Carloway on the Isle of Lewis. He was selected as the constituency candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar earlier in February.

Kayleigh Quinn – Eastwood

Kayleigh Quinn is a former Scottish organiser for the Labour Party and currently works as Head of Office and Research at the House of Commons. She was selected as the constituency candidate for Eastwood earlier in February.

Oliver Thomas – Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith

Doctor Oliver Thomas was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith in March.

Katherine Sangster – Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent

National Director for the Scottish Fabians Katherine Sangster was selected as the constituency candidate for Edinburgh Eastern, Musselburgh and Tranent in March. Sangster was nominated by the Co-operative Party and backed by Community, the GMB, Unison and USDAW in her selection bid.

Following her selection, she said: “I cannot wait to get to work with the excellent Labour team of MPs, MSPs, councillors and of course our dedicated activists.”

Selections are underway in the following Scottish parliamentary constituencies:

Almond Valley

Bathgate

Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

Dumfriesshire

Falkirk East and Linlithgow

Falkirk West

Motherwell and Wishaw

Stirling

Uddingston and Bellshill

