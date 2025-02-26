Co-op Party general secretary warns Labour against pandering to right

The general secretary of the Co-operative Party has warned Labour against pandering to the right as he launched a campaign to bring positive change for communities.

At an event at County Hall in London on Tuesday evening, Joe Fortune launched their new “Community Britain” campaign – featuring an essay collection that showcases examples of how communities can change the places they live for the better.

The campaign aims to provide a blueprint for how communities can become a serious political and economic force once again, in what sources call a bid to offer positive change instead of trying to “out-Reform Reform”.

It’s an interesting moment for the party, long a progressive force in British politics, as others seek to pull Labour to the right on issues like defence and migration. The event came just hours after Keir Starmer announced cuts to the aid budget to fund defence – a policy Reform claimed had been stolen from it.

As Nigel Farage’s party surges in the polls, the Labour leadership has found itself pulled between those who want it to move to the right on social issues, and some who warn the party risks losing its progressive identity.

‘Too many feel economic growth isn’t coming to their street’

In his speech, Fortune hit out at those in politics who want to “cynically exploit” Britain’s “left behind” communities – and issued a veiled warning to Labour about pandering to the right in what will also be seen as a shot across the bow for Blue Labour.

“There’s too many who feel that economic growth isn’t coming to their street. Too many community assets have been lost. Too many building blocks of community have left. It doesn’t take me to tell you that, in in my view, the erosion of trust is dangerous. The fracturing of community is horrific. It doesn’t take me to tell you, as we know this, everyone in the room knows it.

“It doesn’t take me to say there’s those in politics who want to cynically exploit this. This set of circumstance will be cynically exploited by others in politics, sowing division and anger.

“Now, from my point of view, what we must not do is pander to those who cynically exploit this. We must not.”

He said he had “had enough of the cynicism”.

“I’ve had enough of politicians tapping us on the head and saying “thanks very much”, having a picture, and moving on.”

He said the Co-op Party has a vision of a “better Britain, not a bitter one”.

Very happy to play a little part in the launch of @coopparty 's Community Britain. Fantastic contributions now from @AlexJJNorris @realbritainros Annoushka from Stretford Hall and @CaitProwle

In recent weeks, some on the right of the Labour party – most notably Blue Labour – have sought to brand themselves as taking the fight to Reform by pushing for a more conservative approach.

The party leadership appears in lockstep though – with the past few months seeing demands for civil-service department budget cuts, videos of migrant deportations, and the sidelining of environmental voices with the controversial expansion at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can’t out-Reform Reform’

However, speaking about the Co-operative Party event, one Labour source said the party could not beat Reform at its own game, whereas community empowerment could offer “something positive and hopeful” to people.

“Reform’s approach to community is to divide rather than unite. It’s a cynical, ugly exploitation of communities and their value.

“We can’t out-Reform Reform, and anyone on the left pretending we can should reconsider. Communities are desperate for something positive and hopeful to come out of politics, and a serious approach to community empowerment offers the government a route to that.”

Minister for local growth Alex Norris also spoke at the event. Describing Community Britain as a “defence of the politics of community”, he added: “Don’t let anyone tell you the politics of community is fluffy.”

He referred to the “significant disorder” and “stories of hate and division” from the Southport riots last summer.

“But we also know that another story was playing out on the streets of Britain in those days, of people coming back together in small, simple ways, repainting vandalised shops, rebuilding broken walls, donating their hard earned money to support those impacted by those nights of disorder.”

He added that he would be working closely with the Co-operative party to make sure that there’s a “real shift of power” to communities through devolution.

Read the Community Britain report here.

