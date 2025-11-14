Senedd elections 2026: Who are Welsh Labour’s candidates?

Selection for Labour’s candidates for next year’s Senedd elections is well underway, with dozens chosen so far across the nation.

Labour’s selections are based on the 16 new larger constituency boundaries, each with Welsh names, which will be contested using a new proportional list voting system.

With less than six months to go until the Senedd election, here is a list of the Welsh Labour candidates selected so far – we will update this page as more are announced.

Candidates are listed in ranking order, unless otherwise stated.

If you know of any other candidates not on this list, please let us know at [email protected].

Afan Ogwr Rhondda

Huw Irranca-Davies MS Buffy Williams MS David Rees MS

other candidates TBC

Bangor Conwy Mon – TBC

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhumni

Alun Davies MS

other candidates TBC

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd

Mahaboob Basha Alex Sims Sarah Thomas Elliot Wigfall Cyriac George Chelsea Edwards Morgan Pritchard

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf – TBC

Casnewydd Islwyn

Chris Carter (ranking TBC)

other candidates TBC

Ceredigion Penfro

Eluned Morgan MS (First Minister)

other candidates TBC

Clwyd

Hannah Blythyn MS Carolyn Thomas MS Crispin Jones Ellen Jones Rajeev Metri Catherine Claydon Arran Fearn Cheryl Williams

Fflint Wrecsam

Ken Skates MS Jack Sargeant MS

other candidates TBC

Gwynedd Maldwyn – TBC

Gwyr Abertawe

Mike Hedges MS Rob Stewart Rebecca Fogarty Rebecca Francis-Davies Sara Faye Kemba Hadaway-Morgan Patience Bentu Vic Holland

Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg – TBC

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr

Vikki Howells MS Lloyd Watkins Chris Binding Mitch Theaker Mustapha Maohoub Anna Williams-Price Jane Gebbie

Sir Fynwr Torfaen

Lynne Neagle MS Anthony Hunt Laura Wright Catrin Maby Ben Callard Nick Byrne Su McConnel

Sir Gaerfyrddin – TBC

