Senedd elections 2026: Who are Welsh Labour’s candidates?

Photo: Billy Stock/Shutterstock

Selection for Labour’s candidates for next year’s Senedd elections is well underway, with dozens chosen so far across the nation.

Labour’s selections are based on the 16 new larger constituency boundaries, each with Welsh names, which will be contested using a new proportional list voting system.

With less than six months to go until the Senedd election, here is a list of the Welsh Labour candidates selected so far – we will update this page as more are announced.

Candidates are listed in ranking order, unless otherwise stated.

If you know of any other candidates not on this list, please let us know at [email protected].

Afan Ogwr Rhondda

  1. Huw Irranca-Davies MS
  2. Buffy Williams MS
  3. David Rees MS

other candidates TBC

Bangor Conwy Mon – TBC

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhumni

  1.  Alun Davies MS

other candidates TBC

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd

  1. Mahaboob Basha
  2. Alex Sims
  3. Sarah Thomas
  4. Elliot Wigfall
  5. Cyriac George
  6. Chelsea Edwards
  7. Morgan Pritchard

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf – TBC

Casnewydd Islwyn

  • Chris Carter (ranking TBC)

other candidates TBC

Ceredigion Penfro

  1. Eluned Morgan MS (First Minister)

other candidates TBC

Clwyd

  1. Hannah Blythyn MS
  2. Carolyn Thomas MS
  3. Crispin Jones
  4. Ellen Jones
  5. Rajeev Metri
  6. Catherine Claydon
  7. Arran Fearn
  8. Cheryl Williams

Fflint Wrecsam

  1. Ken Skates MS
  2. Jack Sargeant MS

other candidates TBC

Gwynedd Maldwyn – TBC

Gwyr Abertawe

  1. Mike Hedges MS
  2. Rob Stewart
  3. Rebecca Fogarty
  4. Rebecca Francis-Davies
  5. Sara Faye
  6. Kemba Hadaway-Morgan
  7. Patience Bentu
  8. Vic Holland

Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg – TBC

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr

  1. Vikki Howells MS
  2. Lloyd Watkins
  3. Chris Binding
  4. Mitch Theaker
  5. Mustapha Maohoub
  6. Anna Williams-Price
  7. Jane Gebbie

Sir Fynwr Torfaen

  1. Lynne Neagle MS
  2. Anthony Hunt
  3. Laura Wright
  4. Catrin Maby
  5. Ben Callard
  6. Nick Byrne
  7. Su McConnel

Sir Gaerfyrddin – TBC

