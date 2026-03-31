Hull East MP Karl Turner has Labour whip suspended after jury reform criticism

Hull East MP Karl Turner has had the Labour whip suspended after his outspoken criticism of the government’s planned reforms of jury trials.

Turner has been the most vocal in challenging the government over the proposals to restrict jury trials to more serious offences as part of an effort to reduce backlogs in the court system, leading a rebellion against the plans last month.

It is understood that Turner was informed by the chief whip earlier today of his suspension, following his “recent conduct”.

Media reports claimed that several Labour MPs had raised concerns about an interview Turner gave to activist and former Workers’ Party candidate Jody McIntyre earlier this month. McIntyre stood against Jess Phillips at the general election, with Phillips criticising McIntyre’s conduct during the campaign in her victory speech.

Following reports in the press of his suspension, Turner posted on social media: “I am being told that I have had the whip suspended but I have not had any notification from the whips about this. It seems journalists have been told but I have not.”

I’ve been a loyal Labour MP for 16 years and have only broken the whip on jury trials. I’m disappointed to be suspended without prior discussion. I’ll always stand up for justice, my principles, and East Hull. See my statement below. pic.twitter.com/axRHqCNSRh — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) March 31, 2026



In a later statement, Turner said he will “not stand back from speaking truth to power when it matters” and said the jury trial reforms are “unworkable, ill-conceived and not supported by any evidence”.

Addressing his interview with McIntyre, Turner said: “At the time, I was unaware of the interviewer’s wider views, and had I known then what I now now, I would not have participated.”

Turner added: “Despite this disagreement, I want to build bridges with my party, the Prime Minister, and the government. I want to help repair our justice system and ensure this Labour government delivers the change people elected us to achieve.

“My commitment to the Labour Party is unchanged. My loyalty remains, but so does my determination to stand up for what is right. I will continue to speak out against these proposals because my duty is to act in good faith, according to my principles, and to protect the most vulnerable.

“Above all, I will continue to work tirelessly for the people of East Hull. My constituents come first, and no suspension of disagreement will stop me from standing up for them and fighting for the community I am proud to serve.”

LabourList understands that the decision to suspend Turner will be “reviewed at a later date”.

Turner is the latest in a series of Labour MPs to have the whip removed after voting against the government, although all have since been reinstated.

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