Write to me! Introducing Letters to the Editor

When I first announced I was lucky enough to be taking on this job there was one question I was asked that I both struggled to answer and struggled to let go of.

That question was “will you be restoring comments?”

The question is a perfectly reasonable one. We are a place where we want Labour members to feel well represented and part of the debate. We are thinking deeply about all the ways in which we can do that.

Online discussions have long been a part of my life in many ways. I have made friends for life that I met on early internet forums at the turn of the century. It was in commenting on this site that I first came to the attention of then editor Alex Smith who asked me to write for LabourList. I know the real value of such discussions.

But I also know the toll they take. And I want to be completely honest with our readers (you deserve nothing less) we do not have anything like the resources it would take to properly moderate comments on LabourList. We don’t have the time or the money to invest in the staff it would need to monitor the site constantly to ensure we were able to do this properly.

But that question has remained with me. And so I am going back to first principles and instating an ‘letters to the Editor’ page.

So please write to me!

Share your thoughts about the Party, share your stories from the doorstep, tell us what your Labour Group, CLP, union or Socialist Society are doing. Tell us what you’re thinking about the Party and the site.

We will publish the best of what we receive every Sunday.

We promise to publish a range of views but please stick to the following guidelines:

Keep it pithy! Letters of 100 – 150 words are best if possible.

Keep it clean! Strong opinions are welcome – strong language is not.

Keep it interesting! Do you have an angle on something you haven’t seen elsewhere? A story to tell we might have missed? An amusing annecdote about your time on the doorstep? Let us know.

Please send your letters to [email protected] with the heading LETTER TO THE EDITOR.