‘MAGA is almost a cult movement’: LabourList interview with Mehdi Hassan

LabourList roving correspondent Muddassar Ahmed interviews Mehdi Hassan.
Mehdi was a journalist covering the British political scene until he moved to the USA in 2015. He talks about the difference between US and UK politics and media, political pluralism, the essential need for good political communications and the dangers of the MAGA movement.
