MPs, union leaders and organisations react to ‘bruising’ Gorton and Denton result

MPs, trade union leaders and Labour-linked organisations have expressed their disappointment and anger following the party’s dismal result at the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Labour were pushed to third in the constituency, as the Greens secured their first by-election win and first seat in the north of England, with Reform candidate Matthew Goodwin placing second.

Many Labour voices have called for a change in course following the result, with demands to shift to the left, while others have instead said the party needs to focus on addressing the issues that matter to the public, including the cost of living crisis and improving public services.

PM describes result as ‘very disappointing’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the result as “very disappointing” but vowed to keep fighting for change.

He told broadcasters: “Incumbent governments quite often get results like that mid-term, but I do understand that voters are frustrated, they’re impatient for change.

“I came into politics late in life, as it happens, to fight for change for those people need it. The people who need an NHS that works for them, to be able to doctors appointment when they need it, to get the money they need in their pockets to pay their bills, and to have decent and better life.

“I will keep on fighting for those people as long as I’ve got breath in my body.”

First past the post ‘not fit for purpose’

However, Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome pointed the blame for the by-election loss at the party’s leadership and said that Labour must not ape Reform, not put factional interests above all else and not play dirty.

She also called for a change in the voting system away from first past the post, describing it as “not fit for purpose”.

Whittome said: “If the government doesn’t introduce proportionate voting, a far-right party could win the next general election outright on a minority of the vote. This possibility inevitably makes tactical voting essential in some seats, and Labour is playing with fire.”

‘Stop treating progressive voters with contempt’

Richard Burgon also said the blame for the loss lay at Starmer’s door and accused him of putting “factional interests over having the candidate best placed to win, Andy Burnham”.

He said that the party’s leadership needed to “stop treating progressive voters with contempt” and called for a “return to real Labour values”.

Hull East MP Karl Turner said that the situation in Gorton and Denton could have been avoided and described the result as the “worst result the Labour Party could have ever had”.

Turner told the Huffington Post: “We are with a situation where we can’t out-left wing the Greens, we tried to out-right wing Reform on immigration and other such matters.

“My message to Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, is this: why don’t we try and be Labour?”

Rayner says result in neighbouring seat is ‘wake up call’

Former Deputy Prime Minister and rumoured leadership contender Angela Rayner said the result should be a “wake up call” for Labour and said: “It’s time to really listen – and to reflect”.

Rayner, MP for the neighbouring constituency of Ashton-under-Lyne, said: “Voters want the change that we promised – and they voted for.

“If we want to unrig the system, if we want to make the change we were sent into government to make, we have to be braver.

“A labour agenda that puts people first.

“That’s what all of us across our movement need to rededicate ourselves to.”

‘We don’t need a shift to the left’

However, North Durham MP Luke Akehurst said that the result in Gorton and Denton confirmed that “Labour’s broad but fragile 2024 coalition faces potent threats from both left and right”.

He said: “We need to avoid kneejerk responses that address the concerns of one wing of support we need at the expense of losing the other, and focus on the core agenda around tackling the cost of living crisis and improving public services which all the voters we need to win back would share.”

Similarly, MP for Rugby John Slinger said that Labour should “stay calm” – and noted that the Conservatives lost all but one of 21 by-elections between 2010 and 2015, but still went on to win the 2015 general election.

“We don’t need a ‘shift to the left’ – because this is a Labour government delivering on Labour values already. Outside the hyper intense focus and unique nature of a by-election, people want a stable government, whose ministers are resolutely focused on their interests and to not sell simplistic solutions, but just get on with the job of improving our country.

“We’re in government, and governments lose by-elections. We need to dust ourselves down and get on with the job of government.”

However, another 2024 intake MP, generally considered loyal to Starmer, described it bluntly as a “total f**king disaster.”

‘Galloway won seats mid-term, only to lose them again’

Labour has sought to compare the Green Party’s success in a historically Labour seat to that of George Galloway, and that the party would regain the seat at a general election.

A Labour source said: “The Greens can win a by-election, but they cannot win a general election.

“George Galloway, who backed the Greens in this by-election, won seats mid-term, only to lose them again – and he certainly never became Prime Minister.

“The Green Party’s policies, including legalising all drugs and withdrawing from NATO, are not a serious programme for government.”

Unite: ‘Stop listening to rich mates and listen to everyday people’

Union leaders have expressed their anger following the result, with Unite general secretary Sharon Graham to “ditch the gimmicks and get back to being Labour”.

She said: “Workers and families are hurting. We have a cost of living crisis largely being ignored and investment in jobs for the here-and-now being blocked by a Treasury that doesn’t seem to understand the basics of what is needed to build Britain.

“Stop listening to your rich mates and start listening to everyday people.”

‘Labour face heavy losses in May without change of course’

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright said that Labour’s strategy of framing the contest as ‘us versus Reform’ “is in tatters” and that the party’s traditional core vote is “collapsing before our eyes”.

“If the government does not change course immediately, it will face heavy losses in the May elections, and at that point, the political consequences for Keir Starmer will become unavoidable. The game will be up unless there is a decisive shift in direction.

The Labour Party needs to listen to the people, not Parliament. It needs to listen to its members and affiliated unions, not corporate lobbyists. And it must end the now completely discredited factionalism that has come to define far too much of its internal culture and decision-making.”

‘Labour must rediscover radical soul’

General secretary of the TSSA Maryam Eslamdoust said that Labour’s lurch to the right under Starmer’s leadership had resulted in a “haemorrhaging” of votes to the Green Party.

She said that a change in leader would not be enough and said: “Labour must rediscover its radical soul and start to deliver for the British public by extending public ownership of key industries like water, energy, and mail, as well as substantially increasing the minimum wage for all workers.

“Only by embracing ‘Real Labour’ policies, that must also include a wealth tax to fund public services, will we be able to win back support from the voters who switched from our party to the Greens.”

‘Labour must confront twin populisms we face’

Fabian Society general secretary Joe Dromey also branded the by-election as dealing a “bruising result” to Labour and that a fragmentation of Labour’s coalition has lost one of the party’s safest seats.

“Labour must confront the twin populisms that we face. We need to stand up more strongly against the division peddled by Farage, and we must expose the simplistic solutions offered by Polanski.

“But Labour must also articulate a bold, hopeful and unifying vision of the future. One which shows our values in action, and which reunites our coalition.”

