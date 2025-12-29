New Years Honours 2026: Full list of Labour figures being awarded

As 2025 draws to a close a number of current and former Labour politicians and staff that are being awarded in the 2026 New Years Honours list.

A total of eight people linked with the party and the wider labour movement are among the more than one thousand recipients being awarded for their achievements in public service.

MP for Oxford East, Anneliese Dodds has become a Dame in the list, whilst former MP for East Kilbride (then East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow) Adam Ingram is receiving a knighthood.

Former MP for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth is being awarded a CBE for his services to Parliament and politics, alongside his work for charity, supporting children of alcoholics. Ashworth recently worked as Chief Executive of Labour Together, the Labour think tank created by No. 10 Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, between July 2024 and July 2025.

Dorothea Hodge, a former Special Advisor to both Baroness Amos and Tony Blair, is also being awarded a CBE for her work in Politics and parliamentary services.

Leader of Manchester City Council, Labour councillor Bev Craig is receiving an OBE for her services to Local Government, while former Labour MP for the Vale of Clwyd, Chris Ruane and former diary secretary to Tony Blair in his tenure as Prime Minister, Kate Garvey are equally being recognised with OBEs for their work across Parliament and Politics.

Mary Harland who sits on Leeds City Council as Labour councillor for Kippax & Methley Ward is receiving an MBE for her work to political services.

‘Its always about the team’

Anneliese Dodds has been MP for Oxford East since 2017, following her role as an MEP for South East England. Throughout her time in Parliament, Dodds has held key leadership roles within the Labour Party, including Chair of the Labour Party and the first female Shadow Chancellor.

Following the 2024 general election victory, Dodds held two notable roles in Government, as the Minister for Women and Equalities, as well as Minister of State for Development. While being considered a strong Parliamentarian with a good track record on the Labour benches, Dodds demonstrated the strength of her principles in February, opting to resign from her positions following opposition to the cutting of international aid in favour of an increase to Defence budgets.

When asked about her recognition in the New Years honours list, the Oxford East MP said: “I’m delighted to have received this award. It’s always about the team – from my MP’s staff to civil servants to party staff, and everyone who makes Oxford East such an amazing place.”

‘Incredibly humbling’

Cllr Mary Harland MBE of Leeds City Council will receive her honours after spending over a decade as a Labour councillor, first being elected in May 2012. She currently sits as Chair of the Leeds Housing board, holding the official title as Executive Member for Housing.

She told LabourList: “It is really lovely to receive such an honour and I am delighted to do so. At the same time it is incredibly humbling, because you only have to look all around the council chamber to see so many colleagues who devote their lives to public service and making a difference for our city and residents.”

‘I see every day Labour in local government can make a real difference.’

Leader of Manchester City Council, Bev Craig CBE will receive her honours for her services to local government.

Craig is the Labour member for Burnage ward and is the council’s first female and LGBT leader. She told Labourlist: “It is a genuine privilege to be recognised in the New Years honours list for doing something that I love- trying to make Manchester fairer, more prosperous and a better place to grow up and get on. It’s a honour to lead a city like Manchester.

“I see every day Labour in local government can make a real difference. Manchester is the fastest growing city economy, building more social and council houses in over a decade, leading major regeneration schemes creating thousands of jobs and homes, while investing in services to become the first council in the North West to get outstanding in our children’s services, achieving record gcse results and helping more residents into good jobs.

Local Government is a team effort, so I’d like to extend my thanks not just to those in Manchester but the whole Labour local government family who work tirelessly in their communities everyday.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

“Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

Full list of Labour figures awarded in New Years Honours List 2026

The Rt. Hon. Dame Dr. Anneliese Dodds MP (Labour MP for Oxford East)

The Rt. Hon. Sir Adam Ingram (Former Labour MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, 1987 – 2010)

The Rt. Hon Jonathan Ashworth CBE (Former Labour MP for Leceister South, 2011 – 2024, Former CEO of Labour Together, 2024 – 2025)

Dorothea Hodge CBE (Labour Party Special Advisor)

Chris Ruane OBE (Former Labour MP for the Vale of Clwyd, 1997 – 2015 & 2017 – 2019)

Cllr Bev Craig OBE (Labour Councillor and Leader of Manchester City Council)

Kate Garvey OBE (Former Diary Secretary to Tony Blair 1997 – 2005)

Cllr Mary Harland MBE (Labour Councillor for Kippax & Methley Ward, Leeds City Council)