LabourList opportunities: Freelancers needed for devolved and local elections

Do you have unique Labour-focused insight into the electoral politics of Scotland, Wales or your local government area?

Can you write quick, clean and engaging copy?

Do you want to write for LabourList?

If the answer to these questions is yes, we want to hear from you.

LabourList is looking for freelance support from early March to mid May 2026 to help with our coverage of the Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections and the English local government elections.

We would like to get reported features, pen portraits from the campaign trail and especially news stories that no one else is covering from where you are. We are particularly keen on reporters who are able to supplement written content with video shorts but this is not essential if you have a strong enough story to tell.

We are able to pay for all commissioned pieces and cover reasonable travel expenses as negotiated.

To apply to join our roster, please send an email to [email protected] explaining why you want to work with us and outlining any previous relevant experience. Please also include three idea outlines (no more than 50 words each) and some examples of your professional writing.

About LabourList

LabourList provides the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, email newsletter, events and social media platforms.

We help supporters and wider audiences better understand and engage with Labour’s internal politics, from reporting internal developments other media miss to unpacking what the day’s big news story means for the party’s direction.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive but independent of Labour. Through commentary and events, we provide an independent, non-factional platform for voices from across and beyond the party to debate and shape its future.

More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily newsletter briefing, and our readers, writers and event speakers range from cabinet ministers, backbenchers and councillors to members, public affairs professionals and policy experts. We also host Labour conference’s best party.

We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and are committed to building an inclusive team.

