Introducing ‘In conversation with LabourList…’ – a new online series in partnership with the Fabian Society

LabourList are delighted to announce In Conversation, a brand-new live podcast bringing you inside the Labour movement like never before. We are running these in partnership with the Fabian Society.

Once a month, our editor Emma Burnell will be sitting down with some of the biggest and most influential names across the Labour movement past and present. They will discuss what make them who they are today, their Labour journey and the things, moments and people who have influenced them along the way. It’s about having honest and open conversations – hearing directly from the people who have shaped Labour’s past present and future.

This isn’t just another podcast where you listen to two old geezers blather on. In Conversation will be streamed live and will be interactive giving you the chance to put your questions to the guests.

Our very first In Conversation is completely free and open to everyone. The first guest will be Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram. Emma and Steve will discuss all things Liverpool, Labour and the Left and will do so live on February 3rd at 5.15pm. Put it in your diaries now and we will send a link closer to the time.

Questions for Emma to ask while ‘In Conversation’ with Steve, can be submitted both in advance and while the podcast is live on air to [email protected] – make sure to get involved and let us know what you’d like to hear Steve talk about on 3rd February.

Join us live, be part of the conversation, and see political interviews done differently. You don’t want to miss it.