LabourList job vacancy: We’re looking for an Events and Community Officer

Job title: Events and Community Officer

Location: London

Salary: £29,000 – £34,000 (dependent on experience)

Length of contract: Full-time, 1-year fixed-term contract with the potential to extend

Deadline: COP Monday 23rd February

Job Details

This is a rare opportunity to help shape the next chapter of the most influential platform in Labour politics. As Events and Community Officer, you’ll be at the heart of LabourList’s mission – bringing together readers, contributors and supporters from across the movement, and turning that community into something even more connected, active and impactful. You’ll play a key role in building spaces where ideas are shared, debates are hosted, and relationships are formed – helping LabourList support Labour to be the best it can be.

About LabourList

LabourList is the leading dedicated forum for authoritative news, insightful analysis and robust debate about the Labour Party across the UK, through our website, social media, daily newsletter and events.

More than 35,000 readers subscribe to our daily news and comment briefing on all things Labour. Our readers and contributors come from across the Party and beyond it, from cabinet ministers, backbenchers, councillors and members to experts, journalists and campaigners.

Launched in 2009, we are supportive of the Labour Party, but independent of it. LabourList exists to be an honest and trusted friend of the Labour Party – to support the Labour Party to be the best it can be, win elections, secure power, govern well and improve the lives of the people of the UK and beyond. While providing insight, analysis, and perspectives from across the movement.

About the role

LabourList is looking for a proactive and organised Events and Community Officer to join the team. The successful candidate will work closely with both the Editor and the Business Manager to nurture our community of readers and contributors, and establish and manage a new offer for LabourList’s subscriber community. The role holder will also work with the Business Manager to deliver LabourList’s wider events programme.

The role will be based in London, with several days working from a central London location, and remotely the rest of the week. There will be occasional requirements to travel, such as to Labour Party Conference.

We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and are committed to building an inclusive team. Flexible working arrangements are available for the right candidate, including amendments to hours, working location and flexible working.

How to apply for this job:

To apply, please send your:

CV

Cover letter (max 2-sides)

This should outline how your skills and experiences match the job description and person specification. Please send to [email protected].

We are seeking applications from everyone, but would particularly encourage those from backgrounds under-represented in media or political roles to apply. If you have any questions please also contact us via the same email (and there’s no such thing as a stupid question).

What the role is likely to involve:

Help to nurture our community of readers, contributors and supporters, and establish our new offer for our subscriber community, for example:

Support the growth and engagement of LabourList’s community of readers

Own day-to-day management of LabourList’s community channels, helping to ensure they are inclusive, friendly and well-run

Create exclusive community content, including newsletters, updates and other communications

Assist with planning and running exclusive community events, such as Q&As, workshops, or networking sessions

Maintain accurate records of contacts, preferences and engagement using platforms such as Action Network and DonorBox in a GDPR compliant way

Build positive relationships with community members, responding to queries and helping them feel connected to LabourList

Gather feedback and help identify ways to improve engagement and satisfaction.

Support the planning and delivery of LabourList events, including Labour Conference, online panels, in-person events and socials, for example:

Assist with event logistics such as invitations, registrations, speaker coordination and follow-up communications

Liaise with venues to organise catering, AV and other logistics

Draft content and agendas for events and produce any supporting material

Promote events through email, social media and the LabourList website

Act as a welcoming point of contact for attendees, speakers and contributors before, during and after events

Gather feedback after events and helping to identify ways to improve future activity

Provide general administrative support where needed to enable a successful event

Note this is not an exhaustive or fixed list of duties and responsibilities. As a small team looking for new and innovative ways to engage our readers, activities may evolve and develop over time.

What we’re looking for in applicants:

Essential Knowledge and Experience

Some experience in supporting events, community activity, or engagement

Strong organisational skills able to manage multiple projects or tasks effectively and meet deadlines

Clear and confident written and verbal communication skills, capable of engaging a wide range of audiences

Comfortable using digital tools for communications, events, and community engagement (e.g., email, social media platforms, Zoom, etc), and working within Google workspace

Interest in politics and committed to the Labour Party’s mission and values

A desire to contribute to LabourList’s purpose as a non-factional platform that supports the Labour Party and wider Labour movement.

Desirable Knowledge and Experience

Experience supporting or growing an online community, network, or membership group

Experience producing content, such as newsletters, social media updates, or short articles

Exposure to event planning or coordination, whether in-person or online

Data management skills, including maintaining contact lists or tracking engagement

Skills and attributes

Proactive and self-motivated, with the ability to work independently while collaborating effectively

Flexible and adaptable, able to support occasional evening or weekend events (with time off in lieu)

Strong attention to detail, particularly in communications and event logistics

Enthusiastic about learning and developing skills in events, community engagement, and communications

Confident in quickly learning and adapting to new tools or software

Approachable and collaborative, able to build positive relationships with colleagues, contributors, and community members alike

If you can meet most but not all of the criteria listed, we would still encourage you to apply. Note also this is not an exhaustive or fixed list of duties, which may develop over time as this is a new role within a small, dynamic team with an evolving mission.

