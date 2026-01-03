Home

Former Labour MP Sir Patrick Duffy dies at 105

Sir Patrick Duffy with lifelong friend Rosie Winterton (Baroness Winterton of Doncaster)
Former Labour MP and Defence Minister Sir Patrick Duffy has died at the age of 105 after a short illness.

Born in Wigan in 1920, before his miner father moved the family to Doncaster for work, he was the Labour MP for Colne Valley (1963 – 1966) and then Sheffield Attercliffe from 1970 until his retirement in 1992.

Sir Patrick served in the Fleet Forces in the Second World War, where, at 23, he survived a near fatal plane crash as Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands where he was administered the last rites. He went on to fly further missions.

He served as a defence minister in the Callaghan government from 1976 1979 having previously been a Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Defence. After Labour’s defeat in 1979 he served as opposition spokesman for defence from 1979 – 1981 and again from 1983 – 1984.

Sir Patrick was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991. Duffy, who was a lifelong Catholic was also given a papal knighthood in 2017. His Catholicism led him to an anti-abortion stance and he was President of the Labour pro-life group.

Staunchly on the moderate wing of the Party Duffy was a great believer in NATO, which he served as President in the 1980s. He also took a firm stance against unilateral nuclear disarmament. Although a believer in the Common Market in the 1970s he also welcomed the Brexit vote in 2016 believing that the Eurozone made the EU “no longer a practical venture.”

Duffy was the longest lived Parliamentarian in British history.

In a statement from his family they described him as “an extraordinary man with a lifetime of accomplishments.”

“Patrick leaves behind him family and friends – across all age groups – who will miss his kindness, humour and incredible acuity in recalling personalities and events from a century ago.

“More recently, his second book ‘From Wigan to Westminster: Hot Wars, Cold Wars and the Carrier Strike Groups’ – reflections on his long political life and commentary on contemporary issues – was published in 2024, making him the second-oldest published author in the world.
“Patrick’s was a life well-lived, brimming with achievement, the admiration of colleagues and the love and affection of his many family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

 

