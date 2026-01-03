Prime Minister issues statement on Venezuela

Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued the following statement on the ongoing situation following the US strikes on Venezuala:
“The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.
“I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”
