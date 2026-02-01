Former Labour General Secretary David Triesman dies aged 82

Lord David Triesman has passed away aged 82.
Triesman was General Secretary of the Association of University Teachers from 1993 – 2001. In 2001 he became General Secretary of the Labour Party, a role he held until 2003.
In 2004 he was made a Life Peer where he took the title Baron Triesman of Tottenham. He served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth office and in the Department for Innovation, Universities and Skills under Tony Blair.
He was a lifelong fan of Tottenham Hotspurs football club and football devotee who went on to become the first independent chair of the Football Association (FA) in 2008.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said on X “I am saddened to hear that Lord David Triesman has passed away.
“David will be remembered for his brilliant contribution to our Party and country, including as Labour General Secretary and a government minister. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”
-
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
- ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].
More from LabourList
‘Marketised social care has failed. It’s time to rebuild local, democratic social services’
‘Blair had a strategy: can Labour find one now?’
‘Enough already’: Steve Rotheram hits out at briefings against Andy Burnham