Former Labour General Secretary David Triesman dies aged 82

Lord David Triesman has passed away aged 82.

Triesman was General Secretary of the Association of University Teachers from 1993 – 2001. In 2001 he became General Secretary of the Labour Party, a role he held until 2003.

In 2004 he was made a Life Peer where he took the title Baron Triesman of Tottenham. He served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth office and in the Department for Innovation, Universities and Skills under Tony Blair.

He was a lifelong fan of Tottenham Hotspurs football club and football devotee who went on to become the first independent chair of the Football Association (FA) in 2008.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said on X “I am saddened to hear that Lord David Triesman has passed away.

“David will be remembered for his brilliant contribution to our Party and country, including as Labour General Secretary and a government minister. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”