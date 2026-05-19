Ken Skates appoints new team with ‘fresh energy and ideas’ after Senedd election defeat

Ken Skates, the interim leader of Welsh Labour, has appointed a new Senedd team after this month’s historic election defeat.

Skates, who took over from Eluned Morgan on an interim basis after she lost her seat in the Senedd election on May 7, will also take on the role of spokesperson for health, care and national security.

Welsh Labour was left with nine seats, in third place behind Plaid Cymru and Reform, after it lost power in Wales for the first time since devolution was established.

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The party said the new team drew on “extensive experience with fresh energy and ideas” and would hold the new Welsh administration to account.

The appointments in full:

Jayne Byrant has been appointed as housing, communities and public and preventative health spokesperson.

Mike Hedges will become spokesperson for culture, sport, local government and legislation.

Vikki Howells becomes chief whip and will have a portfolio covering environment, farming, energy and transport.

Lynne Neagle will be the party’s business manager and spokesperson for children, education and lifelong learning.

Shav Taj is now spokesperson for employment, equalities and economic transformation.

Huw Thomas will cover finance, democracy, citizenship and the Welsh language.

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