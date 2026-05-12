WATCH: How did Labour get it wrong? LabourList 2026 Election Analysis

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The 2026 election results have triggered one of the most difficult moments for Labour in recent years — prompting serious questions about the party’s direction, strategy and leadership.

Where did it go wrong? How damaging are these results for Labour’s political prospects? And, perhaps most importantly, how does the party recover?

READ MORE: How will Welsh Labour elect a new leader?

In a special one-off LabourList podcast video, “How did Labour get it wrong?”, LabourList editor Emma Burnell and senior reporter Daniel Green join reporter James Tibbitts to take an in-depth look at the fallout from the elections and what they reveal about the state of the Labour Party as a result.

This is not just another post-election night reaction. Over recent months, LabourList travelled across the country, speaking to campaigners, candidates, councillors and voters to understand the mood on the ground. From key battlegrounds to struggling local campaigns, we saw first-hand the pressures, frustrations and political headwinds Labour faced during this campaign.

Now, in this special podcast, we bring together that reporting to ask the difficult questions.

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What caused Labour’s disappointing results? Why did warning signs fail to translate into political course correction? How much damage has been done — and what does the surge in leadership speculation tell us about confidence inside the party?

The discussion explores:

What went wrong in Labour’s election campaign

The scale of the political damage from the results

Why leadership speculation has intensified in the aftermath

What LabourList learned from months spent reporting on the ground across the country

What Labour must do next if it is to rebuild trust and recover politically

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