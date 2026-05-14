‘ThinkLabour will be an open, collaborative organisation with no interest in factions’

Out of the turmoil of the last few days must come a determined effort across the Labour Party to help us get in shape to win the next General Election. A key part of that task must be to build big ideas and shape a radical programme capable of addressing the pressing issues of our time.

That’s why I’m delighted to have been made the first CEO of ThinkLabour, a new political organisation that will be at the heart of developing bold, innovative and radical policies to help create a proud, strong and prosperous Britain in an uncertain world

Bringing together a unique combination of political strategy, policy expertise, public opinion research and communications know-how, we are going to work across the party in government, Westminster and beyond to bring new energy and purpose to Labour in power.

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ThinkLabour has been formed out of Labour Together, an organisation that played a critical role in helping Labour win the last election but, as is well documented, caused controversy earlier this year.

Like most of us, I was shocked by what had taken place and have been impressed at how the organisation has worked to make changes to ensure what happened more than two years ago never happens again.

We are now focused on the future and that means being honest with ourselves. Our country faces significant challenges, while Labour itself is in peril. Dangerous populism is rampant, from both right and left. Hundreds of good Labour councillors, the lifeblood of the party, have lost their seats. Dozens of Labour MPs will be looking at the election results and expecting to lose theirs too when it comes to a general election. I need hardly say that questions about leadership are rampant.

My view is that as a party we must see this as a watershed moment. We have not done a good enough job of convincing the country about our approach. And we have not been ambitious enough.

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This must then be a new period of energy and focus for the party – energy and focus which has laser-like intent when it comes to formulating the big ideas we need to improve lives and tackle the threats we face as a country.

We will be reaching out across the Parliamentary Labour Party and to Labour mayors, councillors and members who all have so much to contribute to the thinking that must be done. ThinkLabour will be an open, collaborative organisation with no interest in factions.

Indeed, we see our role as supporting the vital renaissance of Labour as a party of the biggest and best ideas. The party of the National Health Service, the National Minimum Wage, of devolution, the Human Rights Act and so much more. This Government has achieved a lot since 2024: our job is to help to supercharge that work at a time of rapid and unpredictable change.

That will also mean speaking up when we need to, challenging ministers to be more radical and to go further in the interests of the country and its people. We are not here as a passive policy unit.

We exist to generate the ideas that will support Labour through current challenges and on to future electoral success.

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