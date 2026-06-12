Delivering in Government: your weekly round up of good news Labour stories

It was a busy week for the Labour government.

While eyes were on unrest in Belfast, Whitehall departments were pressing ahead.

Here are the seven most exciting breakthroughs and announcements this week that you can use, whether you’re on the doorstep, sparring on social media, or debating in the pub.

1. More security for unmarried couples

Labour is proposing new financial rights for the 3.5 million unmarried couples living together in England and Wales.

Under the plans, cohabiting partners who separate would gain access to a share of assets including property. Bereaved partners would also get automatic inheritance rights if their partner dies without a will. The consultation also looks at giving courts greater power to factor in domestic abuse, including economic abuse, when dividing finances at the end of a relationship.

The current law offers cohabiting couples almost no financial protection when a relationship ends, leaving those who are already vulnerable – particularly survivors of domestic abuse – exposed.

2. Shutting down dodgy high street shops

Labour is doubling the maximum duration of closure orders on businesses linked to organised crime.

Vape shops, barbers, nail salons, and other premises used to launder money will be shut down for longer, giving the police and trading standards more time to build prosecutions against the criminal bosses running them. Under existing rules, businesses can reopen before investigations conclude, allowing illegal activity to resume. Secondary legislation expected before the end of 2026 will fix that.

The NCA estimates £1 billion a year is laundered through high street businesses.

3. £1.1 billion plan to back chipmakers

Labour has launched a £1.1 billion plan to build Britain’s AI hardware capabilities.

Britain already has world-class chip designers, and this plan backs them to compete at scale. The package includes £750 million for a new national supercomputer, with £400 million going to next-generation chips, of which £150 million is committed this summer to give British startups an immediate route to market.

A further £150 million from the British Business Bank – the single largest fund investment the bank has ever made – will go into a new vehicle to invest in UK chip companies, backed by Silicon Valley firm Playground Global.

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4. Faster eye care on the high street

Labour is investing £20 million to let high street opticians refer patients directly into NHS hospital eye services.

Right now, many patients need a separate GP appointment to be passed on to a specialist. The funding gives every optical practice with an NHS contract access to the NHS e-Referral service and relevant patient records, cutting out that extra step. The target is 100% of practices covered by April 2028.

5. Stopping children taking, sharing, or viewing nude images

Labour is requiring tech companies to block nude images on children’s smartphones and tablets by default.

Apple and Google have three months to activate nudity detection across all apps and functions on children’s devices, or face legislation with financial penalties. The plans would make Britain the first country in the world where it’s impossible for a child to take, share, or view nude images on their phone. Adults can still access adult content by verifying their age.

91% of online child sexual abuse reports recorded in 2024 contained self-generated content from children.

6. Extended World Cup licensing hours

Labour is extending pub opening hours for England and Scotland matches during the World Cup knockout stages.

Pubs can stay open until 1am for evening kick-offs between 5pm and 9pm, and until 2am for kick-offs between 9pm and 10pm.

The government is also calling on councils to approve special event applications swiftly, and has announced plans to make pavement licences longer and cheaper to renew, giving pubs and hospitality businesses more certainty for the future.

7. Record child mental health support

Labour has expanded in-school mental health support to a record six million children and young people across England.

That’s around 800,000 more pupils than last year, with dedicated support teams now in almost 11,800 schools and colleges. Nine in ten of those schools say children’s mental health has improved, and seven in ten report better attendance as a result.

The government is on track to deliver its manifesto pledge of a mental health support team in every school and college by 2029.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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