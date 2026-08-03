Scottish Labour leadership election: Who are MPs and MSPs backing?

The battle for endorsements is well underway in Scottish Labour as nominations open for the party’s leadership contest.

Three candidates have entered the race to replace Anas Sarwar as Scottish Labour leader; North East Scotland MSP Michael Marra, MSP for South Scotland Joe Fagan, and Glasgow MSP and former leadership contender Monica Lennon.

Candidates require the support of at least three Scottish Labour MSPs and MPs before nominations close on August 17 to have a chance of making it onto a ballot of party members – although they will also need to seek support from at least three affiliate organisations too, two of which must be trade unions.

With nominations opening today, Michael Marra is so far the only candidate who appears to have met the threshold for support from Scottish Labour MPs and MSPs.

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As of Monday morning (August 3, 9.30am), nine MPs and seven MSPs have publicly endorsed Marra, surpassing the threshold required.

Joe Fagan is close to reaching the required number of supporters, with three MPs and two MSPs supporting his bid for the party leadership.

Monica Lennon is currently backed by two Labour MPs – but has hit out at the contest so far for “reeking of misogyny and male entitlement”, amid accusations she is briefed against to prevent her getting on the ballot.

Some five MSPs and 23 MPs have yet to signal who they plan to back in the contest.

Jackie Baillie, acting party chair during the contest, is likely to follow convention and not back a candidate in the contest – further reducing the pool of MSPs yet to make an endorsement to four.

Full list of MP and MSP endorsements so far

Joe Fagan

Neil Bibby MSP (West Scotland)

Frank McNally MP (Coatbridge and Bellshill)

Katrina Murray MP (Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)

Paul Sweeney MSP (Glasgow)

Imogen Walker MP (Hamilton and Clyde Valley)

Monica Lennon

Brian Leishman MP (Alloa and Grangemouth)

Euan Stainbank MP (Falkirk)

Michael Marra

Irshad Ahmed MSP (Edinburgh and Lothians East)

Claire Baker MSP (Mid Scotland and Fife)

Richard Baker MP (Glenrothes and Mid Fife)

Irene Campbell MP (North Ayrshire and Arran)

Tracy Gilbert MP (Edinburgh North and Leith)

John Grady MP (Glasgow East)

Mark Griffin MSP (Central Scotland and Lothians West)

Daniel Johnson MSP (Edinburgh Southern)

Chris Kane MP (Stirling and Strathallan)

Martin McCluskey MP (Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Pauline McNeill MSP (Glasgow)

Chris Murray MP (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)

Ian Murray MP (Edinburgh South)

Katherine Sangster MSP (Edinburgh and Lothians East)

Elaine Stewart MP (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Jenny Young MSP (Central Scotland and Lothians West)

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