Councillor and Unison rep chosen to defend north-east Brexit seats

Labour officials have turned to local government and the trade unions again as they appointed two candidates to defend seats in north-east cities which backed Brexit.

Tracy Harvey, a councillor, won the selection for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland while Mike Hill, a Unison regional organiser, was named as the PPC for Hartlepool.

Harvey, a school governor and cabinet member in Middlesbrough, above, is tasked with defending Labour’s 2,268 majority.

“Tracy has lived locally all her life and is a hard working councillor and community champion. She is a dedicated campaigner for the Labour Party, as a trade unionist, and for local and community causes,” wrote Fiona Stanton, Labour North regional director, in an email to members today.

“Tracy is a school governor for two local primary schools and is involved in local community and voluntary organisations.”

Hill will have to fend off UKIP in Hartlepool, where they came second in 2015, following a Labour majority of 3,024.

The Unison regional organiser and campaigner on NHS and social care is thought to have faced a challenge from Alan Clark, a Hartlepool councillor and cabinet member for children’s services.

