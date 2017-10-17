LabourList survey: Rigging the system, Tory rebellions and Brexit

This week sees zero government business in the Commons. The only divisions are on Labour’s Opposition Day business and backbench bills. Are the Tories avoiding votes because they are scared of their backbenchers siding with Labour?

The parliamentary calendar is empty because Theresa May kicked the next stage of the Brexit Bill into the long grass for fear of a rebellion. Considering the sweeping powers the bill gives to ministers, are the Tories trying to escape scrutiny of their approach to Brexit?

Revised proposals for the boundary review were published this week. Are the Tories trying to rig the system in an attempt to regain a majority of MPs?

To respond to the survey click here. You can vote until 12pm on Friday.

Thanks as always for your support, participation and contributions,

The LabourList team