Watch: Corbyn on 100 years of votes for women

6th February, 2018 12:32 pm

Jeremy Corbyn today published a new video to mark the centenary of some women over 30 gaining the right to vote.

The Labour leader is standing in front of the iconic broom cupboard in which suffragette Emily Davison hid illegally on the night of the census, allowing her address to be recorded as the House of Commons.

Corbyn and Tony Benn installed a plaque in the cupboard – in defiance of Commons rules – which is well worth having a look at when visiting Parliament.

