Ellie Reeves: ‘One year in, the next phase begins – focused on living standards’

Just over a year ago, the British people made a historic choice.

After 14 years of Tory chaos and decline, they turned to Labour and entrusted us with the responsibility to change the country for the better.

When we came into office on 5 July 2024, we inherited a broken economy, soaring NHS waiting lists, and public services stretched to the limit

But we didn’t waste a moment. The immediate task facing this government was to take emergency action to fix the foundations.

This wasn’t easy

That meant taking difficult but right decisions to immediately stabilise the economy and restore fiscal credibility.

This wasn’t easy, but we are seeing the early signs of recovery: wages finally rising faster than prices; four interest rate cuts; three major trade deals, as people queue up to do business with Britain once again.

While previous Tory governments buried their heads in the sand, leaving working people exposed to soaring bills and insecure jobs, we are acting.

We’re investing an extra £29 billion in the NHS, allowing us to bring waiting lists down and deliver four million more NHS appointments – double the promise we made at the General Election.

We created GB Energy to shield families from global energy shocks and invest in clean, homegrown power and we’re investing in the industries of the future to create good jobs and secure Britain’s long-term prosperity.

We’ve done what only a Labour government would: raised the minimum wage, putting £1,400 more in the pockets of the lowest paid.

And we’ve delivered stronger protections for working people, improving sick pay and parental leave, and ending the exploitative practice of fire and rehire for good.

We’re delivering for families, too. Free School Meals have been expanded to half a million more children. New free breakfast clubs are opening across the country, supporting working parents and making sure no child starts the school day hungry.

Our focus is now shifting

While our first year was about clearing up the mess left by the Tories, our focus is now shifting firmly to the future as we enter the next phase of this government – one of renewal, marked by improved living standards for working people.

That work began in earnest with the Chancellor’s Spending Review last month, with investment going into the public services and infrastructure that are most important to working people – cutting waiting times, building more homes, investing in frontline policing.

A Labour Spending Review, by a Labour Government, making Labour choices.

None of this would be possible without our movement. Our members, volunteers and staff are the foundation of everything we do and the driving force behind the change we are delivering. From speaking to voters day in, day out, to organising within your communities and shaping our policies. Your dedication, energy and belief in a better future powers everything we do.

We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in just one year, but we know the job is far from done. The road ahead won’t always be easy. But with your continued support, our Labour government will deliver the security working people deserve and the renewal our country needs.