Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament

It’s a relatively quiet week after last week’s torrent of private member’s bills, but some interesting ten minute rule motions are being introduced. Here’s a quick explainer that includes a paragraph about how they work.

Monday 14 May

Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill – 2nd reading

Gives the government the power to introduce a permits system and trailer registration scheme for hauliers (companies that transport goods) after Brexit. The aim is to allow them to continue to operate internationally. Note that this law doesn’t introduce these frameworks directly, rather it gives the Transport Secretary the power to enact them at a later date. Started in the Lords, so closer to becoming law than if it had started in the Commons.

Tuesday 15 May

Representation of the People (Gibraltar) Bill

Gives Gibraltar an MP to represent it in the House of Commons. Ten minute rule motion presented by Craig Mackinlay MP.

Rating (Property in Common Occupation) and Council Tax (Empty Dwellings) Bill

Reinstates an earlier law whereby properties owned by the same company that are touching (e.g. on two adjoining floors of a building, or next door to each other) only pay one set of business rates. Also increases the extra charge local authorities can demand for empty homes to 100 per cent of council tax, up from 50 per cent. Both these commitments were announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Autumn Budget last year.

Wednesday 16 May

Banking (Cash Machine Charges and Financial Inclusion) Bill

Requires banks to offer free cash withdrawals from ATMs, and requires the Financial Conduct Authority to supervise the Access to Banking Standard, a scheme set up to inform customers about branch closures. Ten minute rule motion presented by Labour’s Ged Killen.

Thursday 17 May

No votes scheduled.

Friday 18 May

No votes scheduled.

