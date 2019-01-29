MPs vote on Brexit amendments – liveblog

Tonight, from 7pm, the House of Commons will debate and vote on the government’s Brexit motion – and, more crucially, on seven amendments.

These amendments, selected earlier today by Speaker Bercow, will each be either dismissed or approved by MPs (unless withdrawn) before the main motion is considered.

The backbench proposals represent a wide range of opinion on the best outcome of the Brexit process, ranging from Article 50 extension to dropping the backstop in favour of “alternative arrangements”.

Although the Labour frontbench is backing five of the seven amendments, it is unclear how many will pass. Even the government and DUP-endorsed amendment could struggle. Cooper, b), and Brady, n), are the key ones to look out for tonight.



