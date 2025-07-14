Majority of Labour members oppose government’s anti-migration measures

A majority of Labour members oppose the government’s recent measures aimed at significantly reducing net migration over the next four years, according to polling by Survation for LabourList.

Survation asked Labour members if they supported the measures, which include tightening work visas for some and making immigrants live in the UK for 10 years before they can apply for the right to stay indefinitely.

In response, 36% said they supported the measures, while 53% said they opposed them. Just 1% answered “don’t know” to the question.

It comes after Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have agreed a “one in, one out” migration deal.

The deal will involve the UK accepting some cross-Channel asylum seekers but returning others to France. Under the scheme, revealed by Le Monde, the UK would send back 2,600 people per year.

Since Brexit, successive governments have tried to sign a return deal with France, with little success.

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,304 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between May 30 and June 1.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election.